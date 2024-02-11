As the Super Bowl looms, fans are wondering the exact time the Deadpool 3 trailer will be released.

For weeks, rumors have been swirling about a first look at the R-rated comedy showing up at the big game, giving audiences a tease of the MCU's first and only movie of 2024.

Led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the Mutliversal Marvel affair has been a long time coming, bringing together the Fox X-Men movies and the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe into one never-before-seen super-powered amalgam.

When Is the Deadpool 3 Trailer Coming Out?

The official release time for the Deadpool 3 trailer has yet to be confirmed, but there are theories about when it will air during the Super Bowl today.

Judging from past precedent, it is expected that the first look at the Ryan Reynolds-led comedy will either be 30 or 60 seconds with a full trailer released moments later online.

Almost every other Marvel Studios 'Big Game' post has aired either right before the game or a few minutes into the first quarter, and fans can likely expect something similar with Deadpool 3.

The start time for every Super Bowl in the last decade - including the expected start time of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII - has been 6:30 p.m. ET.

So, one can assume the Deadpool 3 trailer will be no different, most likely debuting sometime between approximately 6:15 p.m. ET and 6:45 p.m. today.

Below is a list of recent Marvel Studios Super Bowl trailers and the exact times they were released online:

The latest a Marvel Studios Super Bowl trailer has come in the last eight years was in 2020 with the Black Widow trailer, which aired at 7:07 p.m. ET, but most have come between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Deadpool 3 comes to theaters on July 26.

