James Gunn Reveals DCU's Plan To Answer Avengers: Endgame

DC Studios has a plan to culminate Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters with an Avengers-Endgame-esque crossover event.

As part of his DCU plan, James Gunn has already confirmed nine movies for his new universe along with numerous TV shows. But the slate remains without any Justice League movie or big crossover to bring these characters together.

James Gunn's Justice League Might Still Be Many Years Away

DC

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran recently held a press event to discuss the latest updates at the studio. As reported by Variety, the DCU bosses revealed they have a roughly six-year plan that will end with a "culminating project" akin to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame.

In saying the DCU has a six-year plan, one could assume this Avengers-inspired crossover, which will presumably be a Justice League movie, will hit theaters around six years after the story truly begins with Superman. In theory, this could indicate the ensemble would be released around 2031.

One theory may have already revealed what Gunn's DCU is building to with its Avengers-esque event being based on Justice League: The New Frontier.

A recent Lanterns casting announcement may have added fuel to that fire, especially as the HBO series is expected to play a key role in the DCU's larger story as two Green Lanterns investigate "a dark, Earth-based mystery."

That said, Gunn was clear that fans shouldn't see the DCU's movies and shows as "chapters of an overall story," but rather as featuring "characters that are part of an overall story," that being Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

He noted that "each individual project works as its own thing" and fans will be able to enjoy things like Superman and Lanterns without seeing the other:

"We remain steadfast that each of these projects work as a standalone project. So you can see 'Superman', you can watch 'Lanterns', without having to see both of them. Although if you can, there will be special things in there for people who have seen both.”

Superman will certainly kick the theatrical DCU off with a bang as it introduces five Justice League heroes to this new world. Additionally, other projects have been confirmed to introduce Batman, Blue Beetle, Supergirl, Booster Gold, two Green Lanterns, and more major heroes who are bound to appear in the big crossover.

Why the DCU's Justice League Needs to Wait

As DC Studios builds out a connected universe of heroes and villains over the coming years, it was always inevitable that a crossover was coming. Just as the MCU has already together in four Avengers movies, the DCU will presumably use a new Justice League franchise as a vehicle for such an event.

With a six-year plan underway at DC Studios, it, unfortunately, appears unlikely the Justice League will assemble again before 2031. By that point, over a decade will have passed since the last Justice League movie and even the Snyder Cut, and fans will be more than ready for a fresh iteration of the team.

While key Justice League members such as Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Martin Manhunter are currently without a confirmed DCU appearance, there should be ample time to bring them into the fold in time for Justice League.

It's unclear whether Gunn would write and direct such a crossover, but he once said he wouldn't want to direct an Avengers movie for Marvel Studios. That said, as with anyone, the filmmaker has been known to change his mind and might want to close out the Chapter 1 story behind the camera himself.

Read more here about the DCU's inevitable Justice League movie, including its release, cast, potential story, and much more.