DC Officially Confirms Teen Titans' Wild New Member

A five-part special for Teen Titans Go! will be released soon, and, ahead of its premiere, DC confirmed that one major antihero from the world of DC will be joining the team's ranks Teen Titans Go! Season 9 already aired on Cartoon Network but went on a hiatus. However, the series returned on June 21 with a new episode and also premiered Season 9B on Max the day before, on June 20. Fans are currently gearing up for a miniseries special coming in July, and DC gave fans some new info about that special.

King Shark will officially join the Teen Titans in Teen Titans Go! when the five-part special airs in July. King Shark made his first and only appearance in the series in a Season 8 episode titled "New Chum." The character (also known as Nanaue) will be the focus of a five-part miniseries special that will be released to celebrate Shark Week. King Shark notably appeared in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2022.

DC officially released a promo for the upcoming Teen Titans Go! special that confirmed King Shark will be joining the Teen Titans for at least the duration of the five-part special.

Teen Titans Go!

In the promo, King Shark interacts with other members of the Teen Titans. However, in his introduction, he eats Beast Boy. Later in the footage, Beast Boy can still be heard speaking from inside King Shark's stomach, indicating that King Shark ate Beast Boy and that he will spend some time during the special in Nanaue's belly.

The five-part special will premiere on Cartoon Network on Saturday, July 19 at 9:30 a.m. Shark Week will officially begin on Sunday, July 20 on the Discovery Channel and HBO Max, so, as mentioned, the Teen Titans Go! special featuring King Shark is likely to commemorate the beginning of Shark Week.

It is worth noting that, at the end of the special, King Shark will likely go back to being on his own, and he probably won't be a permanent member of the team, as the Teen Titans have welcomed other temporary members for special occasions in the past. Most likely, King Shark will spit out Beast Boy and return him to the team before he leaves.

The full promo for the Teen Titans Go! King Shark five-part special can be viewed below:

Teen Titans Go! is a long-running DC animated series that features more than 400 episodes. The show stars Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Scott Menville, and Hynden Walch.

Every Other Temporary Member of the Teen Titans in Teen Titans Go!

Jayna

Teen Titans Go!

Jayna briefly joined the Teen Titans in Teen Titans Go! after Beast Boy was fired. However, her stint with the team was ultimately short-lived. Jayna and her brother, Zan (who make up the Wonder Twins team), quit, and Beast Boy was reinstated as a member.

Jayna has made other appearances in Teen Titans Go! but is no longer an official member of the superhero team.

George Washington

Teen Titans Go!

The United States of America's first-ever president made an appearance in Teen Titans Go!, not only becoming a member of the team but actually serving as their leader. When a new leader needed to be chosen, Washington was brought to the present and ultimately defeated Robin to become the leader of the Teen Titans.

However, he did not remain a permanent member of the team and only made major appearances in a few special episodes.

Nibor

Teen Titans Go!

Nibor is the exact opposite of Robin in every sense (even his name is Robin spelled backwards). In Teen Titans Go!, Nibor takes over Robin's role as the leader of the Teen Titans, while Robin becomes the leader of the Bizarros, Nibor's team.

However, the Bizzaros don't want Robin just as the Teen Titans don't, so they fight over who gets him. Robin eventually ends up back with the Teen Titans, with Nibor returning to the Bizarros.

Red Raven

Teen Titans Go!

Red Raven was one of Raven's five split personalities that emerged when Raven was divided by the Mysterious Prism. When Robin and Green Cyborg wanted to make a better version of the Teen Titans, they selected Red Raven to be a member of the team.

However, she was eventually pulled back into the Mysterious Prism when Robin tried to get himself split into different personalities, ending her time as a member of the team.

Red Starfire

Teen Titans Go!

Like Raven, Starfire was split into multiple personalities by Robin so that the best version of the Teen Titans could be created. This resulted in the creation of Red Starfire, who joined the Teen Titans briefly.

However, the regular Starfire came back after Robin tried to split himself into multiple personalities.

Yellow Beast Boy

Teen Titans Go!

Once again, Yellow Beast Boy was the result of the Mysterious Prism splitting the personalities of each member of the Teen Titans.

Yellow Beast Boy represented Beast Boy's boring personality and was also known as the Human Shield.

When Robin split himself apart, it also sent Yellow Beast Boy back into the Mysterious Prism, bringing back the regular Beast Boy.

Green Cyborg

Teen Titans Go!

Cyborg was the first member of the Teen Titans to have his personality split, which brought out Green Cyborg. Seeing him as an upgrade from the original Cyborg, Robin used Green Cyborg to transform the rest of the team members into other personalities.

Like the others, though, Green Cyborg was sent back into the Mysterious Prism, which resulted in the real Cyborg returning to the team.

Santa Claus

Teen Titans Go!

Santa Claus had a rather interesting journey in Teen Titans Go!. After originally appearing as an antagonist due to putting the Teen Titans on the naughty list, Santa actually joined the ranks of the team in one episode.

In that installment, Cyborg, Starfire, and Raven left the Titans, leading Santa Claus and some other characters to fill in for them.

Read more about how the Teen Titans will debut in James Gunn's DCU.

Tooth Fairy

Teen Titans Go!

Tooth Fairy also joined the Teen Titans for a brief stint when Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire left the team to join Kid Flash. However, Tooth Fairy didn't last long, as the original members eventually returned.

Sticky Joe

Teen Titans Go!

Sticky Joe became a member of the Teen Titans at the same time as Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy. However, instead of fighting, Sticky Joe danced and played his guitar.

However, he does join the battle against one of Killer Moth's mutants, proving his worth to the team before departing from them.

Terra

Teen Titans Go!

Terra is an unofficial member of the Teen Titans in Teen Titans Go! because she never actually joined the team to help. While she was made a member, she did so because she was working for someone else.

However, it is worth mentioning that, while Terra was an antagonist and someone who was against the Teen Titans, her relationship with them was complicated, as she did work with the team from time to time.

Doctor Light

Teen Titans Go!

Doctor Light also never officially joined the Teen Titans, but he did help them on multiple occasions, so he is worth including. Although he tends to switch from enemy to friend throughout the series, he is primarily known as a villain.