An official DC social media channel removed a Peacemaker character from an image after fan reception and backlash to the show's Season 2 finale. While Peacemaker's most recent episode set up an exciting new storyline for the DCU, it left many disappointed with how Christopher Smith's story ended (at least for the foreseeable future). Following that episode, DC addressed those complaints through its marketing.

DC Studios replaced Peacemaker's Eagly with Superman's Krypto the Superdog on the profile pictures for its YouTube and Instagram accounts. Starting around August 20 (shortly after Peacemaker Season 2's first episode premiered), these accounts' pictures were updated to show the DC logo behind an image of Eagly wearing a pair of aviator-style sunglasses and headphones

DC Studios

However, after Peacemaker Season 2 ended, DC Studios changed the picture to one that features the animated version of Krypto the Super-dog, who was featured in his own set of shorts on HBO Max. DC Studios' X page still uses Eagly, while Instagram and YouTube have changed theirs to Krypto.

DC Studios

While the backlash to Peacemaker Season 2's finale is surely not the only reason this change was made, that reception did not aid in keeping the show in a positive light for DC Studios. On Rotten Tomatoes, Episode 8 has only a 57% Tomatometer score, while all seven other episodes have at least an 88% rating in that metric.

Peacemaker Season 2's finale did not sit well with many fans, largely due to it prioritizing setting up future DC properties rather than continuing to focus on Christopher Smith's story and development. It also felt rushed in many spots, particularly looking at Rick Flag Sr.'s villainous plot point and the lack of closure for Peacemaker.

Peacemaker Season 2 added to John Cena's journey as Christopher Smith in the new DCU, marking the second episodic streaming release in the new franchise. After an interview for the Justice Gang went poorly, Smith spent the new season rediscovering his identity while discovering alternate dimensions that unexpectedly changed his life. All eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 are streaming on HBO Max.

Where Does Peacemaker Go From Here in the DCU?

DC Studios

As of the end of Peacemaker Season 2, Cena's Christopher Smith is stuck on an alternate-universe planet called Salvation, setting up the eponymous storyline from DC Comics. In the comics, this planet houses dangerous supervillains captured by the Suicide Squad and keeps them prisoner, leaving fans wondering what will happen to Peacemaker moving forward.

Along with setting up part of the storyline for 2027's Man of Tomorrow, shows like Lanterns and Creature Commandos Season 2 will be impacted by everything that went down in Peacemaker's finale. This will include a scary team-up effort between Lex Luthor and Rick Flag Sr. to hunt down metahumans, all while Task Force M and the Green Lantern Corps' stories intersect with this plot at the same time.

Looking ahead, Peacemaker may not be in line to return to the DCU fully until Man of Tomorrow debuts in 2027, although his cameo in 2025's Superman may help his case with returning in that movie. Overall, that film may be the biggest turning point in the DCU's early days thus far, as multiple teams of heroes and villains may come into contact with one another while Superman and Lex Luthor join forces.

For now, John Cena's path as Peacemaker seems to be at a stopping point after his imprisonment. However, considering his popularity and the impact his character has had on the DCU thus far, he may be an important piece of James Gunn's future as the universe expands to new heights.