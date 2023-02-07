DC Celebrates 10 Popular LGBTQ+ Superheroes on New Pride Cover

A new book from DC celebrating Pride showcases some of the LGBTQIA+ superheroes seen in the blue brand's super-powered universe.

Over the years, diversity has become a key pillar of the comic book experience whether it be on the page or the big screen.

Fans have seen queer heroes like Phastos, Harley Quinn, and more spotlighted across mediums and universes, letting these heroes show their true colors and selves for the first time ever.

And now, DC has decided to celebrate the diversity of the DC universe, with a brand-new book!

DC Celebrates its Queer Heroes

A new book titled The DC Book of Pride has been unveiled, sporting a cover with some of comics' biggest LGBTQIA+ heroes and villains.

The title is written by Jadzia Axelrod (who shared images of the book on Twitter), and its cover features the likes of Superman (Jon Kent), Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Batwoman, Nubia, The Question, Dreamer, Jackson Hyde's Aqualad, Kid Flash, and Tim Drake's Robin.

DC

The book has been described as a "celebration of DC's LGBTQIA+ characters," profiling "more than 50" queer heroes and villains from across DC:

"Discover the rich history of DC’s LGBTQIA+ Superheroes in this inspiring gift-title featuring detailed character profiles and comic book artwork.



Celebrate Pride with DC’s LGBTQIA+ Superheroes.



Written and curated by DC expert Jadzia Axelrod, The DC Book of Pride profiles more than 50 LGBTQIA+ characters in detail, including Harley Quinn, Superman, Nubia, Robin, Batwoman, Aqualad, Dreamer, Green Lantern, and many more. Discover their fascinating origins, amazing superpowers, and key storylines. This title is an indispensable and celebratory companion to the DC Pride comic books."

DC

The title comes as a "companion" to DC's Pride comic line, with renowned DC comics illustrator Paulina Ganucheau doing the exclusive cover:

"With stunning comic book artwork and an exclusive cover artwork by renowned DC comics illustrator Paulina Ganucheau, this book is a perfect addition to the collection of any DC fan."

The Wonder World of LGBT Superheroes

It is amazing to see how far comic book and the world of superheroes has come. Both DC and Marvel have done an excellent job on the page, of creating characters that better reflect the diverse world readers live in. And queer heroes are just a part of that equation, albeit a very important one.

It is exciting that for the first time, LGBTQIA+ comic fans can finally see themselves in the panel saving the day. And it is efforts like this that help to normalize the amazing diversity of the world.

No longer does everybody look, live, or love like the straight white cis-gendered males from the super-powered days of yore.

And hopefully, all of this comic representation will continue to push creators in other mediums (i.e. film, TV, and games) to highlight these queer heroes there as well.

DC fans have seen the likes of Harley Quinn on HBO Max, which stars two gay leads in Harley and Poison Ivy. But the work is only just beginning in getting these queer heroes in front of a wider audience.

The DC Book of Pride is up for preorder now and is due out on May 16.