DC Unveils New Catwoman Logo Ahead of James Gunn's Batman Reboot

DC's brand-new Catwoman logo looks stunning as ever ahead of the character's eventual debut in James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe (DCU). Catwoman has long been a central figure in both Batman's heroic exploits and his personal life in Gotham. As one of DC's most iconic and compelling characters, it's only fitting that she boasts a distinctive logo.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight officially revealed a brand-new logo for Catwoman, showcasing a stylized, high-tech aesthetic that seems to originate from a Wayne Tech case file.

This reveal officially marks the best look at an official Catwoman logo ahead of James Gunn's new Batman movies under the DC Studios banner, namely Clayface, The Batman - Part 2, and The Brave and the Bold.

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This new Catwoman logo embraces a minimalist aesthetic, instantly recognizable as a feline emblem. This logo stands out because it fits within LEGO's toy-like aesthetic while avoiding overly complex details, yet still clearly nods to her cat-burglar identity.

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A new look at Catwoman's design in the upcoming LEGO Batman game was also unveiled, revealing the classic black catsuit with white claw-like stitching details on her torso and a black cowl with pointed cat ears.

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The Catwoman logo and banner seen in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight aren't the first stylized banners for the DC anti-hero.

For example, this classic Catwoman logo from DC Comics emphasizes Selina Kyle's seductive yet threatening persona through typography alone without any additional symbols. It has served as the iconic title treatment for many of her stories under the DC banner, becoming a visual representation of the character.

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This logo from the Catwoman Volume 4 stories stands out because of the dramatic blue claw slashes ripping through the letters, emphasizing the DC anti-hero's signature retractable claws. This is important because the claws represent her feral, independent nature.

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Another sleek, modern Catwoman logo shows a vibrant purple aesthetic with a diamond perfectly inside the letter O that serves as a nod to her history of being a sophisticated cat burglar and jewel thief.

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This official Batman/Catwoman logo is from a DC Comics Black Label title released in 2020. This story, described by Tom King as a "sweeping romantic crime saga," chronicles the past, present, and future of the love story between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle.

The letter A in Batman is imbued with the classic Batman symbol, while the letter O in Catwoman is replaced by a simplified cat-head silhouette. Aside from emphasizing the iconic Batman and Catwoman relationship, it also perfectly captures the dynamic tension between Batman's dark justice and Catwoman's seductive moral ambiguity.

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In comparison, the holographic cat logo from LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set in a futuristic environment while still highlighting Catwoman's feline identity. Meanwhile, the purple diamond logo references her affinity with high-value gems.

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The Batman/Catwoman logo focuses more on the connection between the two characters than on the traits of the feline anti-hero. It also offers a more classic comic-book feel that works well for the comics' storytelling.

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LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to be released on May 29 on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

When Will Catwoman Appear in James Gunn's DCU?

It is quite inevitable that fans will see another version of Catwoman in James Gunn's Batman movies, with the character potentially appearing as early as in Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold.

In fact, in September 2025, Gunn even confirmed in a Threads post (via Movieweb) that Selina Kyle is headed to the DCU.

Catwoman is a natural fit in The Brave and the Bold because the movie is expected to explore the Bat-Family. Selina's long-standing romantic relationship with Batman fits perfectly as a storytelling tool to push the narrative forward.

DC Studios' Clayface movie could also hint at Selina Kyle's status in the DCU. It's possible that an Easter egg tied to the character could be revealed, potentially confirming whether she is still part of the elite or already active as Catwoman in DCU canon.