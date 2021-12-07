Will Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll Return to the MCU? Kingpin Actor Shares His Thoughts

Netflix's Daredevil introduced notable Marvel characters on the small screen side of the franchise, led by Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. From 2015-2018, Daredevil was highly praised for its thrilling action sequences and memorable character performances from actors such as Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page.

Ever since Netflix canceled Daredevil's fourth season, fans have theorized that the MCU would bring back the show's characters in some way. This was further amplified when Cox was rumored to return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Daredevil rumor recently turned into reality when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Cox would indeed return as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. This news gave a new lease of life for fans, with them hoping that his other co-stars would be next in line.

D'Onofrio is a prime candidate to return, especially after his Hawkeye comeback gained steam due to the latest episode.

Now, amidst all the rumors, the Kingpin actor offered praise to another Marvel star.

Vincent D'Onofrio Offers Praise to Fellow Daredevil Actress

Marvel

Vincent D'Onofrio, who portrayed Wilson Fisk in Netflix's Daredevil series, paid tribute to his Marvel co-star, Deborah Ann Woll, in a recent tweet.

The veteran actor praised Woll, who played Karen Page, for the "depth she brought to the character" during her portrayal in the Netflix series:

"Let's not forget about Deborah Ann Woll and the depth she brought to the character of Karen Page an incredible Marvel character."

This is in line with the news of Charlie Cox's confirmed return as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil for the MCU.

Previously, D'Onofrio also celebrated Cox's Marvel comeback in a separate tweet:

"So happy for Charlie Cox he really deserves this. He's a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing Daredevil in such a unique way. Love this news."

Will Deborah Ann Woll Return as Karen Page?

D'Onofrio's latest tweet is a fitting tribute to Deborah Ann Woll's performance as Daredevil's Karen Page.

It remains to be seen if Woll will return as her Marvel character to the MCU, but anything is possible at this point.

This isn't the first time that the topic of Woll's return came to light. In a previous interview, the actress expressed hope for a potential comeback by admitting that there are still a lot of things that Karen Page can contribute to the MCU, such as working for the Avengers and SHIELD.

Many would agree with D’Onofrio’s comment about the actress’ performance. Woll’s memorable portrayal as Karen Page is one of the strongest aspects of Daredevil, and her comeback would be a welcome one.

There may be more to D’Onofrio’s tweet. There’s a chance that the actor is aware of behind-the-scenes developments at Marvel Studios, and this could be his way of teasing Woll’s return.