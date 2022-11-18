Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Throws Shade at Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Charlie Cox, the man behind Daredevil himself, has jokingly thrown shade at his good friend, Andrew Garfield's take on Spider-Man.

Previously, Garfield led the Amazing Spider-Man series under Sony Pictures. His first film got a lukewarm reaction back in 2012, but then its sequel completely bombed, resulting in the end of his era as the webhead.

Garfield recently admitted that "there was an undone feeling" after the abrupt cancelation. Thankfully, Marvel Studios saw fit to make the Multiverse-focused Spider-Man: No Way Home, which provided a "beautiful" opportunity for the actor to return to the role.

Now, on the back of a wave of intense support for Garfield's Spidey, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has come out swinging, jokingly taking aim at Garfield's heroic legacy.

Daredevil Throws Shade at Spider-Man

Marvel

At the 25th GQ Men of the Year party on November 16, Daredevil: Born Again actor Charlie Cox was on hand to jokingly give Spider-Man: No Way Home's Andrew Garfield a hard time.

Cox started out his on-stage toast to Garfield, stating that the actor is "one of, if not the greatest actor of our generation... [and he's had] another sickeningly good year:”

The actor then playfully threw shade at Garfield's take on the iconic webhead, stating that Garfield had secured “his legacy as the third greatest Spider-Man of all time.”

He continued, noting how he was recently "bemoaning [Garfield's]... seemingly limitless talents" to a friend of his:

“A couple of years ago I was having a conversation with a friend of mine bemoaning the seemingly limitless talents of our friend, and the final man of the year tonight, Mr. Andrew Garfield... I said ’it’s really annoying, is there nothing he can’t do?’”

Of course, all of Cox's comments were in jest, with Garfield coming on stage following his speech and thanking him for his words.

The Spider-Man actor admitted how he was "terrified to be standing [there]" in front of many people for whom he's admired his whole life:

“I’m terrified to be standing here in front of a room of people I’ve admired for the last 20 years. I’m in a room with Ben Whishaw who I watched doing Hamlet in drama school. I grew up watching Louis Theroux’s work. Stormzy, listening to “Heavy Is the Head” and crying in the gym. Thank you for including me in this incredible room that I hope I never get used to.”

The Future of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

Now all the world needs is to see Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man on screen at the same time. But could that even be possible?

As a matter of fact, it could be, all thanks to Avengers: Secret Wars. The film will no doubt play around with a plethora of Variants, and it would be very Marvel to align all the right parts to make it happen.

As for Garfield's more immediate future as Spidey, post-No Way Home, there's been a strong demand for the actor to return to his red and blue tights. Going off of the fans' reactions alone, Garfield could easily hop back into a string of Spider-Man movies and get a second chance. But will he?

He's previously stated that he'd be up for it, provided the right idea comes along. He's even admitted the idea of going up against Tom Hardy's Venom could be cool.

While not a full reprisal, Garfield is rumored to make a cameo in one or both of the upcoming animated Spider-Verse films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for purchase or can be streamed on Starz.