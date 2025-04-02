Is Dania Ramirez Leaving 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit'? This New Trailer May Have Sealed Her Fate

Fans are worried as Alert: Missing Persons Unit star Dania Ramirez becomes the focus of a significant exit scare in the series.

Ramirez has been a staple on the hit Fox crime drama since it debuted in 2023, taking on the role of Captain Nicolina "Nikki" Batista, the commanding officer at the heart of the show's central band of Philadelphia police officers.

However, her fate has been put into question for the remainder of Season 3 (which is currently ongoing with an absolutely stacked cast), as recent events suggest she may be done with the show.

Is Dania Ramirez Leaving Alert Season 3?

Dania Ramirez's Captain Nicolina "Nikki" Batista was put in harm's way in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3, leaving some to believe she is leaving the series.

In the show's second episode back from its seasonal break (Season 3, Episode 2), Ramirez's hard-nosed police captain was shot and killed during a tense sequence of events that saw Nikki kidnapped herself.

The episode saw Nikki grabbed and taken prisoner by Irish mob boss Charlie McGannon. As they look into their captain going missing, they come to realize the criminal powers that were behind her kidnapping and go looking for their commanding officer.

While they get close to saving her, the team does not end up getting to Nikki in time. Instead, they find her body, having been shot in the head.

It turns out that Nikki had drawn the eye of McGannon and the Irish mob, as she had uncovered information on the criminal organization and was ready to go to the FBI to bring them down.

They, of course, found that out and decided it was time to put the Philadelphia police officer down.

This move by the Alert: Missing Persons creative team has confounded audiences who have been watching the series since 2022. Ramirez's character was one of the show's main characters, and she had felt untouchable.

Because of this, some have questioned if she is really dead at all. Would the series have the gall to pull a move like that?

Fans shared their potential theories on Reddit in the wake of Season 3's shocking turn of events, pointing to the show never "[showing] Nikki's face" or only referring to the victim of the McGannon killing as "that body" as potential hints Nikki may not, in fact, be dead.

That may be wishful thinking though, as the show has further leaned into the fact that Ramirez's character is dead and is not coming back.

A promo for Season 3, Episode 3 has already been released, teasing the emotional ramifications of Nikki's death going forward, essentially confirming that she did die in Episode 2.

Why Did Dania Ramirez Leave Alert?

Neither Dania Ramirez nor the Alert: Missing Persons Unit have yet to comment on the longtime series star leaving with her character's death, but surely there were reasons for her departure.

While not confirmed, some have speculated that Ramirez herself may have asked out of the show. Stars on these long-running dramas come and go all the time—just look at what is happening right now with 911's Bobby Krause.

Perhaps, after two full seasons, she was ready to move on and explore other opportunities (something that is much harder to do when you are the lead on a TV serial such as Alert).

There is also always the chance that this was a creative decision from the Alert team itself.

Perhaps they decided a major character death was needed to up the ante on this season and ratchet up the action. This adds emotional weight to the rest of the cast and shows the audience that there are real stakes in the series, and no one is truly safe.

With several more episodes still coming in Season 3, fans will have to see if this death is the unwinding of the show's central Missing Persons Unit or will bring them together like nothing before.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 continues with new episodes debuting every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox before streaming the next day on Hulu.