A production update indicated a possible release date for Criminal Minds Season 18 on Paramount+ this year.

Criminal Minds was famously a ratings hit for CBS, becoming one of the network's most-watched shows over its 15-year run and spawning several spinoffs.

The series ended its original run with a fifteenth season in early 2020. Paramount+ revived the show as Criminal Minds: Evolution for Season 16.

Now, following the finale of Season 17 released on August 1, fans are looking toward when even more new episodes will be released.

Will There Be Another Season of Criminal Minds?

Criminal Minds

Paramount+ previously renewed Criminal Minds for Season 18. This was announced just one day before the double-episode premiere of Season 17 on June 6, 2024.

According to series star Paget Brewster (via TVLine), filming for the new season will begin mid-August.

Brewster also confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Season 18 will be another 10 episodes:

"We start back up for 10 more episodes of @criminalminds in late August SO IT'S GOING PRETTY GREAT !!! Thanks to all of you."

While Brewster also mentioned that they're "working very hard" to be back "ASAP," the actress couldn't confirm when exactly that will be.

The good news is that based on previous seasons' production and release schedules, fans can get an idea of when Season 18 will be released.

When Will Criminal Minds Season 18 Release?

Fans eagerly awaiting the return of Criminal Minds can examine the release patterns of prior seasons to predict when Season 18 might premiere.

Season 16 began filming in August 2022 and was released on November 24, 2022. Similarly, Season 17 started filming on January 18, 2024 and premiered on June 6, 2024.

If Season 18 follows this pattern and starts filming in late August, viewers can expect the show to return around late November or early December at the earliest.

Based on showrunner Erica Messer's comments with TV Insider, viewers can expect an intense continuation of storylines from the Season 17 finale in Criminal Minds Season 18.

Elias Voit, whose fate seemed uncertain, will play a significant role throughout the season, possibly orchestrating chaos from within prison. Rossi's involvement in Voit's situation may lead to further complications.

Prentiss, recovering from severe personal and professional trauma, will seek a path to resilience. Meanwhile, JJ and Lewis are set to face substantial challenges, with JJ dealing with lingering fears from her recent ordeal.

The season will delve deeper into the interconnected web of serial killers and unresolved plotlines, maintaining the high-stakes drama that fans love.

All 15 seasons of Criminal Minds and both seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution are streaming on Paramount+.

