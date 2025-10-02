The Creep franchise creators, filmmaker Patrick Brice and star Mark Duplass, have confirmed the development status of Creep 3 amid concern from the fanbase that the movie may have been cancelled.

The found-footage horror franchise began in 2014 with Creep, which Brice directed and starred in as Aaron, the target of Duplass' serial killer. The franchise has since released a sequel in 2017's Creep 2 and expanded into television with a series on Shudder titled The Creep Tapes.

A third Creep has been said to be in development since the release of Creep 2. However, the release of The Creep Tapes seems to have slowed momentum on a potential third movie. Speaking to The Direct at Fantastic Fest 2025 about Season 2 of The Creep Tapes, Duplass and Brice confirmed that "we will make a Creep 3," despite there now being at least 8 years between film installments.

Brice added that their intention is for the third film to be the closing of a chapter, describing his vision for Creep 3 as "a defining...end of a sentence" and "something that closes things up:"

Brice: "We will make a 'Creep 3.' But we want 'Creep 3' to kind of be a defining, sort of, end of a sentence... Like, it should be something that closes things up."

Duplass (who fans may also know from his role in The Morning Show) also admitted that Creep 2's success contributed to the delay in making Creep 3, as both he and Brice were "a little paralyzed" by the sequel's impact. The duo only wanted to proceed with a third film if they believed "it could match or in some ways supersede that:"

Duplass: "And I think Patrick and I were a little paralyzed after we made 'Creep 2' to make 'Creep 3'. They were so successful. And when I say successful, I mean the core fans loved them so much. We really didn't want to make anything unless we felt like it could match, or in some ways supersede that, you know?"

The inherent design of the Creep franchise is ongoing, following the core serial killer (nicknamed Peachfuzz) and his many victims over the years. The Creep Tapes allowed for even more of Peachfuzz's sinister actions, with each episode exploring a different victim.

Duplass said The Creep Tapes allowed them more freedom to make "a bunch of weird EPs" rather than giving in to the pressure of "the double album."

Duplass: "So there's something about making 'The Creep Tapes' that freed us up a little bit to just be like, ‘Well, we're not gonna make the double album. We're gonna make a bunch of weird EPs,’ you know.? And that got really fun."

Speaking about the upcoming second season of The Creep Tapes at the festival (which opened with the chimpanzee film Primate), Duplass said that the television show allows for "more chaos" than in the movies, encouraging the creatives to "strike out more daringly" in each episode.

Duplass: “I would say, formalistically, there's more chaos involved in the television show than in the movies, because when you're trying to wrangle something that's about 30 minutes, it allows you to strike out more daringly, and you can make a lot of different stories, and different types of stories work in that format, which is really good."

The Creep Tapes is produced and written by Brice and Duplass, with the former directing each episode and the latter reprising his role as Peachfuzz. Some guest stars in Season 1 (released in November 2024) included Josh Ruben, Krisha Fairchild, and Mike Luciano. Season 2 of The Creep Tapes will debut on Shudder and AMC+ on November 14, 2025.

What Can Fans Expect From a Creep 3 Movie?

Duplass and Brice's recent comments about Creep 3 reiterate that the duo intends to make a third film eventually and that The Creep Tapes was part of their process in getting to a creative point where they could make a Creep trilogy.

It seems that when Creep 3 eventually releases, it may be a trilogy capper, with the film designed to be a conclusion to the franchise, as Brice hinted—or at least a conclusion for Duplass' killer (the baton could still be passed to a new killer in the franchise, if it were to continue).

There is still no indication of when Creep 3 may happen. The Creep Tapes was renewed for a third season at Shudder ahead of Season 2's debut, meaning Duplass and Brice will likely be held up working another season before they can start on the third movie. The silver lining is that when Creep 3 does arrive, both Brice and Duplass have big things intended for it, making it worth the wait for fans.