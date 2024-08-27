Cookie Clicker Cheats & Hacks (2024 Update)

In 2024, there are several prominent cheats and hacks that players can use on Cookie Clicker.

The uber-popular idle browser game has been capturing audiences since its debut in 2013. The premise is simple, collect cookies by clicking and spend one's cookies on upgrades to click more cookies.

It is a simple premise that has blown up, becoming an addictive gaming mainstay for many who are looking to pass the time with some sugar-filled dopamine hits.

How To Cheat in Cookie Clicker?

Cookie Clicker

While there are not necessarily cheat codes baked into the game or specific strategies one can use to cheat or hack the Cookie Clicker system, there are several ways to game the system... it just gets s little complicated.

Cheats and hacks in the world of Cookie Clicker require minor programming finagling from the user.

All Cookie Clicker exploits have to be input into the game's page source code, altering a few values here or there to improve one's stock of digital confections in-game.

Browser

Opening this console in the browser may sound complicated but it is really not. Depending on the browser, all it requires is a simple shortcut to be pressed, opening the console and allowing for the cheating to begin.

Below is a list of how to access the Cookie Clicker console on several popular browsers:

Google Chrome - Control + Shift + J on Windows/Command + Option + J on Mac

- Control + Shift + J on Windows/Command + Option + J on Mac Firefox - Control + Shift + K on Windows/Command + Option + K on Mac

- Control + Shift + K on Windows/Command + Option + K on Mac Safari - Command + Option + C on Mac

- Command + Option + C on Mac Microsoft Edge - F12 on Windows or Mac

Once the console is open, then the true cheating fun can begin.

Steam

If one is playing the Steam version of Cookie Clicker, the process is a little different, but just about as simple.

To find the console on Steam's version of the hit idle game, simply locate the game in the Steam library, right-click on the title, hit the "Manage" option, and then "Browse local files."

From there, it will open up Cookie Clicker's main file folder. Simply, go to "Resources," then click "App." Next, find the "Start" file, right-click it and open a text editor.

Several lines of text will appear on-screen. Locate the 12th one down saying "let DEV=0;//display menu and js console." Change the "0" to a "1" and then launch the game.

Popular Cookie Clicker Cheat Codes

With the Cookie Clicker console open either in the browser or on the Steam version of the game, one can start fiddling around with several cheat codes and hacks.

To input these codes all one has to do is type specific commands into the console along the side of the page.

In the case of Cookie Clicker, these commands usually have to do with amassing a specific amount of cookies to purchase upgrades to then buy more cookies.

These commands usually break down to a "Game.cookies =" (without quotation marks) followed by the number of cookies wanting to be added (i.e. Game.cookies = 2500).

Other commands include adding an infinite number of cookies to the player's total (Game.cookies = Infinity), changing the number of cookies being added per click (Game.cookiesPs =), unlocking everything, or changing the look of various items in-game

Below is a list of popular cheat commands for Cookie Clicker:

Game.cookies = Infinity; - Get an infinite number of cookies.

- Get an infinite number of cookies. Game.cookies=; - Set the total number of cookies to the desired amount

- Set the total number of cookies to the desired amount Game.cookiesPs=; - Set cookies per second number

- Set cookies per second number Game.Achievements[''].won=1; - Unlock your dream achievement

- Unlock your dream achievement Game.Ascend(1); - Ascend to turn your cookies into Heavenly Chips

- Ascend to turn your cookies into Heavenly Chips Game.AscendTimer=<time>; - Change the Ascend Timer

- Change the Ascend Timer Game.bakeryName=""; - Set a new name for your bakery

- Set a new name for your bakery Game.bakeryNameRefresh(); - Refresh your bakery name

- Refresh your bakery name Game.buyBulk=<1/10/100>; - Changes your X# buy amount

- Changes your X# buy amount Game.CalculateGains(); - Calculates gains

- Calculates gains Game.computedMouseCps; - Computes your mouse copies per second

- Computes your mouse copies per second Game.computedMouseCps=<your desired mouse Cps amount>; - Change your mouse cookies per second

- Change your mouse cookies per second Game.gainLumps(<amount of lumps>); - Add as many lumps as you want

- Add as many lumps as you want Game.BuildAscendTree(); - Build Ascend Tree

- Build Ascend Tree Game.dragonLevel=; - Set dragon level

- Set dragon level Game.Has('<achievementme>'); - Check if you have a certain achievement

- Check if you have a certain achievement Game.killShimmers(); - Removes all shimmers

- Removes all shimmers Game.MaxSpecials(); - Get the max amount of specials

- Get the max amount of specials Game.mousePointer=0; - Change your mouse pointer

- Change your mouse pointer Game.popups=0; - Remove the game's popup notifications

- Remove the game's popup notifications Game.SetAllAchievs(1); - Unlock all achievements

- Unlock all achievements Game.SetAllUpgrade(1); - Unlock all upgrades

- Unlock all upgrades Game.RuinTheFun(1); - Unlock everything

If any of these codes cause any issues, there are a few helpful commands one can use as well:

Game.DebuggingPrestige=false; - Debugs your prestige

- Debugs your prestige Game.DebugTimersOn=<0 or 1>; - Turns the debug timers off or on

- Turns the debug timers off or on Game.DebugUpgradeCpS(); - Debugs clicks-per-second upgrades

- Debugs clicks-per-second upgrades Game.GetAllDebugs(); - Get all the possible debugs

- Get all the possible debugs Game.HardReset(2); - Hard reset your game

Cookie Clicker Auto Clicker Hacks

After adding cookies to one's bank or changing the number of cookies a click is worth, the next logical step in the Cookie Clicker journey is getting the game to do the cookie clicking for you.

Luckily there is a way to hack the game to accomplish such an endeavor.

Again, this cheat takes the player to the in-game console with yet another code. Inputting, "setInterval(function(){Game.ClickCookie()}," followed by a number and a closed bracket sets how often by increments of milliseconds the game will automatically click the cookie for itself.

If one were to want to have it click every three milliseconds, they would type "setInterval(function(){Game.ClickCookie()}, 3);" For every five milliseconds it would be "setInterval(function(){Game.ClickCookie()}, 5);". It is that simple!

Cookie Clicker is available now on the web and Steam.

