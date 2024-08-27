Black Myth Wukong's Xbox Release Status Gets Discouraging Update from Insider

According to reports, Black Myth: Wukong's Xbox release may have hit yet another road bump.

The hit action RPG from Chinese studio Game Science was recently released on PC and PlayStation 5 (PS5), bringing Dark Souls-esque difficult and epic boss battle to the classical tale of Journey to the West (read more about the Black Myth: Wukong story).

While the game has found major success on PS5 and PC, Xbox players have been left in the breeze. An Xbox version of the game was announced alongside the other platforms; however, it was ultimately delayed back in June with no new date listed.

Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Sees Another Setback

Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong's Xbox release prospects hit another snag following the title's release on PS5 and PC.

According to reporting from Spanish insider Estras1sTV, the Journey to the West-based Souls-like still has no solid release date for Microsoft's family of Xbox Series consoles.

Estras1sTV posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing that they had spoken to Xbox insiders at the recently concluded Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and word was the Xbox port of the game is being hung up thanks to "a technical issue" (as translated from Spanish):

"At Gamescom, I spoke to Xbox insiders and developers who informed me about a technical issue affecting the release of 'Black Myth: Wukong' on Xbox consoles."

The title was reportedly experiencing an issue known as "Memory Leak" which caused "significant crashes that could compromise the performance of the Xbox console:"

"The game is reportedly suffering from a bug known as 'Memory Leak,' which can cause significant crashes that could compromise the performance of your Xbox console. Due to this issue, the game has not passed Xbox's bug detection tests and has therefore been indefinitely delayed until they manage to optimize the game for Series X/S."

This Memory Leak bug has kept the title from passing Xbox's internal approval process, and the team at Game Science is reportedly hard at work to resolve the issue.

According to Estras1sTV's post about the game, the Xbox release is still planned to go ahead, but the team does not know when a specific date will be set. The game is reportedly "close to being ready" but no announcement will be made until it passes Xbox's approval process:

The studio is already working hard to resolve this issue and achieve the necessary certification. Once they get approval, they plan to set a release date for the game, but they don't yet know when or how, but other than that error the game is 'close to being ready.'"

This comes several months after the game was indefinitely delayed on the platform for what was cited in June as "optimiz[ation]" reasons (via VGC).

At the time, the Black Myth: Wukong team reassured Xbox fans that it "aim[s] to minimize the wait for Xbox users" but would not reveal how long it may be:

"We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won’t release simultaneously with the other platforms. We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards."

When Will Black Myth: Wukong Be Released on Xbox?

With no specific release window for Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series X/S, fans have started to get antsy for any information on the game.

And this delayed-induced anxiety might be justified. The game is already out and running well on PS5 and PC. It has also been received quite positively on the platforms it was released on, earning a superb 81 on the review aggregation platform Metacritic.

However, Xbox fans should not fret too much, as its release does not feel too far off on Microsoft's family of gaming machines.

If this report from Estras1sTV is to be believed, there seems to be only one major hiccup holding Black Myth back from hitting Xbox Series X/S.

Looking back several months to when the game was initially delayed on Xbox, it can likely be assumed this was the same issue that caused the delay in the first place.

Seeing as the team has had just over two months to try and quash this particularly problematic bug, along with the mention that the game is "close to being ready" on Xbox, the brunt of the wait is likely in the rearview.

Surely, Game Science will want to solve this release conundrum before the locomotive that is the video game industry's fall release calendar kicks into full gear.

With all this in mind, a release before the end of September or in early October feels like it would make the most sense for Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox.

Black Myth: Wukong is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Read more about Black Myth: Wukong:

Black Myth Wukong Controversy Explained: Game Science Allegations Breakdown

What is Black Myth Wukong Based On? Journey to the West Story Explained