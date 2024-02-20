Last Epoch 1.0 Release Date, Time, Patch Notes and Everything We Know

As the Last Epoch 1.0 release date approaches, fans are itching to know the exact time they will be able to play.

After a Kickstarter campaign, several road bumps in development, and a couple of years in early access, Eleventh Hour Games' hack-and-slash multiplayer RPG is finally ready for its full release.

Last Epoch comes as the studio's first-ever title, with the company giving its take on the classic dungeon-crawling and loot-chasing grind of titles like Diablo and Path of Exile.

When Is Last Epoch 1.0 Releasing?

The full 1.0 release of Last Epoch finally arrives on Wednesday, February 21, with the game being released on Windows PC for gamers around the world.

The full release patch will be available to download starting at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET, but will not be accessible until 12 hours later at 9:00 p.m. PT/midnight ET.

This will come after 24 hours of server downtime, as the team at Eleventh Hour Games pulls the game off early access and pushes its final build.

According to Eleventh Hours' official press release for the 1.0 release, the studio revealed fans who are playing offline before servers go down will be able to continue to do so, but players trying to jump in will be turned away until release:

"While the servers are down, authentication will not be possible. If you are already playing in offline mode before we take down the servers, you should be able to continue your play session, however offline will not be able to authenticate to log in once the servers are down. This is also a good point to note that one of the features being added with 1.0 is a true offline mode, which will prevent this kind of interference with offline mode in the future."

How Much Will Last Epoch 1.0 Cost?

Ever since Last Epoch went into Early Access back in 2019, fans have been paying the same amount to access its Diablo-inspired action.

The hack-and-slash RPG cost $34.99 on Steam during its Early Access period, and - while some studios opt to up the price of their titles when moving into full release - Eleventh Hours will continue to offer the game at that same $34.99 price point after the release of 1.0.

Two other versions of the game are available for purchase upon full release as well.

The Deluxe Edition will run gamers $49.99 and includes the base game, several digital goodies to use in the game, and a full soundtrack for the title.

Also available is the Ultimate Edition which comes with the offerings of the Deluxe Editions along with 50 extra Epoch Points to upgrade one's character, and two cosmetic pets to use in the game. The Ultimate Edition costs $64.99 at launch.

What Is New in Last Epoch 1.0?

Of course, as Last Epoch heads into full release, plenty of major changes and new additions will be coming to the title.

The biggest of these include two new masteries for players to master in the Warlock and Falconer. Both of these unlock after reaching max level with the Acolyte and Rogue classes respectively.

The Falconer allows players to command a dangerous Falcon companion and use the winged creature to unleash devastating attacks on unsuspecting foes, while the Warlock is a master of magic who utilizes the power of curse spells to deal massive damage.

As well players will be able to pick between two new Item Factions coming to the game in its full release.

The Circle of Fortune offers players a more independent item experience, giving passive boosts and rewards to those who do not like to trade or participate in the player-to-player economy of a game like Last Epoch.

This is in stark contrast to the other new faction being introduced in 1.0 in The Merchants Guild. The Merchants Guild is all about trading between its members, offering perks and bonuses to those who engage in sharing the wealth amongst the community.

Other new inclusions for 1.0 include controller support for the game as well as a more fully realized offline mode for the title, allowing players to enjoy the game without having to worry about other players or an unstable internet connection.

For all the details on Last Epoch's 1.0 patch, Eleventh Hour Games released a 32-page document with every last detail of the update on its website.

Last Epoch hits Windows PC on Wednesday, February 21.

