Cons and Cougars features a collection of Tubi veterans led by Tristin Fazekas (Family Code) and Chandra Davis (Queen of Media).

Tubi's latest 2024 movie chronicles the story of a con artist who is used to deceiving older women for money. However, things take a turn after he falls in love with one of his clients.

Cons and Cougars premiered on Tubi on August 31.

Every Main Cast Member of Tubi's Cons and Cougars

Tristin Fazekas - Montez

Tristin Fazekas

Tristin Fazekas leads the cast of Cons and Cougars as Montez, a con artist who sleeps with married women and manipulates them into giving him a huge sum of money.

Montez wants to change for the better after meeting and falling in love with Jackie. However, his past sins come back to bite him.

Fazekas is an actor and producer known for his roles in Power & Money, Code of Thieves, and Family Code.

London “Deelishis” Charles - Jackie

London “Deelishis” Charles

London “Deelishis” Charles is part of Cons and Cougars' cast as Jackie, a loving girlfriend who is devastated after learning that her boyfriend is cheating.

After catching her now ex-boyfriend red-handed, Jackie decides to only be with younger men. Her life changes upon meeting Montez, to whom she immediately feels a connection.

Charles (also known as Chandra Davis) can be seen in A Taste of Betrayal, Tagged: The Movie, and Kony Montana.

Tory Monay - Ivory

Tory Monay

Ivory (played by Tory Monay) is Montez's girlfriend who has no idea that she is scamming other women for money while also sleeping with them.

Ivory's obsession with Montez has come a long way in Cons and Cougars since he places a tracking device on him to learn more about his exact location and the real nature of his job.

Monay has credits in Child Support, Her Husband's Enemy, and Weight.

Skeet Carter - Jason

Skeet Carter

In Cons and Cougars, Skeet Carter's Jason is Montez's best friend who is aware of the fact that he is lying to various girls for them to give him some money.

Jason, though, reminds Montez to be careful since his scamming ways could come back to bite him.

Carter previously appeared in A Hip Hop Story, A Holiday Chance, and Secret Society.

Fancy Jones - Paige

Fancy Jones

Paige is one of Jackie's loyal friends who told her about her cheating boyfriend which led to their breakup. The character is played on-screen by Fancy Jones.

Jones' notable credits include Lies & Loyalty, Corruption, and All About a Check.

Tiffany Trill - Rose

Tiffany Trill

Another member of Jackie's close friend group is Tiffany Trill's Rose. She fully supports Jackie's romantic relationship with Montez, but she is not aware of his dark tendencies.

Trill's past credits include Thirsty for Likes, Us, and Dance with the Devil.

Lloyd Montague - Rob

Lloyd Montague

Lloyd Montague portrays Rob, one of Montez's friends who reunites with him alongside Jason during a random night.

Interestingly, Rob has no idea that Montez and his mother slept together.

Montague recently appeared in 2024 movies: BET, Friends 2 Foe, and City Manzions.

Jonathan Crawford - Champ

Jonathan Crawford

Jonathan Crawford stars as Champ, Ivory's sister who just got out of jail after six years of imprisonment.

Champ is out for revenge against Montez for betraying her sister.

Crawford is known for playing JD in Outta Pocket, William Crawford in Widows Fire, and Ro-Ro in Sons of a Preacher.

Brandi Ransburg - Ruby

Brandi Ransburg

Brandi Ransburg's Ruby is Rob's mom who betrays her son by sleeping with Montez.

Ransburg's other major credits include Forlom and Money Over Boyz.

Shadow Milan - Waitress

Shadow Milan

Shadow Milan joins the cast as a waitress who initially believed that Montez was a music producer (spoiler alert: he's not). He ended up sleeping with her, believing that he would make her famous.

Milan's past notable credits include City Boy, Omission, and Queen of Kings.

Daniel Jeffries - Doctor

Daniel Jeffries

Daniel Jeffries joins the cast of Cons and Cougars as the doctor who treated Montez after being shot by Ivory's brother, Champ.

Jeffries has over 30 credits, with roles in Son of the Wolf, It's a Life Worth Living, and Iced Out.

Clair JusClair - Tracy

Clair JusClair appears in the opening moments of Cons and Cougars as Tracy, one of Montez's victims.

JusClair is known for her roles in Broad Day, Beautiful Rage: The Break of Dawn, and The Landlord.

Kia B - Ashley

Kia B

Kia B appears as Ashley, the mistress of Jackie's boyfriend.

Kia B previously appeared in Get Close 2, One Woman's Trash, and Hittin Licks.

Cons and Cougars is now streaming on Tubi.

Read more about other Tubi movies:

Full Cast of White Lies 2024 Tubi Movie: Characters Guide (Photos)

Full Cast of Kingsmen Tubi 2024 Movie: All Main Characters & Actors (Photos)

Full Cast of The Assistant Tubi Movie: All Main Characters & Actors Who Appear (Photos)