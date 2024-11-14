Edward Berger's Conclave was recently released in theaters on October 25, but fans are already wondering when it will begin streaming.

Based on a book of the same name by Robert Harris (check here for an explanation of Conclave's ending and spoilers from the book), Conclave follows Ralph Fiennes' Cardinal Lawrence as he aims to find a new pope.

However, secrets and muddy information pose a threat to the Roman Catholic Church if they are uncovered.

When Will Conclave Be Released Online?

Conclave is being distributed by Focus Features in the United States, so by looking at the theatrical-to-online release windows of other Focus movies, predicting Conclave's online release date becomes a little easier.

In other cases, Focus Feature films have either had an 18-day window between their theatrical release dates and when they are made available for online purchase or a 34-39-day window.

For reference, here are some recent Focus Feature titles, when they were released in theaters, and when they came out online:

The Holdovers : Theatrical: October 27, 2023 Digital: November 30, 2023 (34 days since theatrical)

: Drive-Away Dolls : Theatrical: February 23, 2024 Digital: March 12, 2024 (18 days since theatrical)

: Back to Black : Theatrical: May 17, 2024 Digital: June 4, 2024 (18 days since theatrical)

: Dìdi : Theatrical: July 26, 2024 Digital: September 3, 2024 (39 days since theatrical)

If Conclave had been released digitally in the 18-day window, it would have come out on November 12. Since that date has already passed, it will likely fall between the 34-39-day window.

It is worth noting that Conclave is performing decently at the box office, grossing over $23 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. 97.1% ($22.8 million) of its revenue has come domestically, so that is likely the major reason Focus Features wants it to stay in theaters in the United States as long as possible.

If Conclave does release online digitally in that 34-39-day window, that would mean that fans will likely have the opportunity to purchase it on a digital or VOD platform sometime around November 28 around Thanksgiving weekend.

When Will Conclave Release On Streaming?

Similar to its online release date, Conclave will likely follow in the footsteps of one of Focus Features' recent releases when it comes to the film's streaming release date.

For reference, here are three of the same Focus Features titles mentioned above and their theatrical-to-streaming windows:

The Holdovers : Theatrical: October 27, 2023 Streaming (Peacock): December 29, 2023 (63 days since theatrical)

: Drive-Away Dolls : Theatrical: February 23, 2024 Streaming (Peacock): April 12, 2024 (49 days since theatrical)

: Back to Black : Theatrical: May 17, 2024 Streaming (Peacock): July 5, 2024 (49 days since theatrical)

Since Conclave is taking longer to be released digitally than Drive-Away Dolls or Back to Black, it is likely that it will also take longer to begin streaming, just as The Holdovers did.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that Conclave will follow suit with The Holdovers and have a theatrical-to-streaming window of around 63 days. If that holds true, it will likely have a streaming release date around December 27.

It is also important to point out that every other recent Focus Features film has been released on Peacock when they began streaming.

It has not been confirmed that Conclave will be the same, but it is extremely likely that it will come to Peacock as well.

Conclave is currently playing in theaters.

