After playing Princess Diana of Themyscira and Snow White's Evil Queen, Gal Gadot tackles ancient history with a biopic of Egypt's final Pharaoh, Cleopatra.

The Direct

Gal Gadot Is Starring in Cleopatra

While the Wonder Woman star's role in the project was first announced in 2020, various issues, including Gadot's schedule, have prevented cameras from rolling.

The actress is still the only confirmed cast member for the biopic. But in talking with Vogue, she shared why she's so strongly invested in the project, saying, "If Wonder Woman is the imaginary strong female leader, Cleopatra's actually the real one:"

"Israel borders Egypt, and I grew up with so many stories about Cleopatra, and she’s like a household name. You know, if Wonder Woman is the imaginary strong female leader, Cleopatra’s actually the real one."

Gadot further explained how her Cleopatra film will differ from previous cinematic interpretations, noting how "there's so much more to her" and that she wants "to bring justice to this character:"

"That’s a perfect example of a story that I wanted to tell because I started reading different books about Cleopatra, and I said, 'Wow, that’s fascinating'. All I ever saw in regards to Cleopatra from film, was that she was this seductive woman who had an affair with Julius Caesar and Marc Anthony. But the truth is, there’s so much more to her. This woman was so ahead of her time. Egypt and what Egypt was back then, was still futuristic to where we are today. I can’t say much. But to me, I’m so passionate to tell her story and to bring justice to this character, and her legacy and celebrate her and her legacy. We have a beautiful script, and I cannot wait to share this story with the world and change the narrative of Cleopatra simply being a seductor."

Patty Jenkins Is No Longer Directing Cleopatra

Even though the Wonder Woman director planned to reunite with Gadot for this historical drama, that changed in December 2021 (via Variety) with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Kari Skogland stepping up direct.

At the time, Jenkins hadn't removed herself entirely from the Cleopatra film. She only stepped away from the director's chair due to DCU obligations that never materialized, as well as Lucasfilm's Rogue Squadron, which Disney later abandoned.

Cleopatra Will Reportedly Film in Morocco

According to a late 2024 report (via CBR), Cleopatra is in active development and aiming to film on-location in Morocco.

The report also described the Gadot-led film as a big-budget period epic from Universal Pictures and Atas Entertainment.

Morocco is no stranger to big-screen productions. Ridley Scott recently chose the North African kingdom to film Gladiator II in 2024.

Denis Villeneuve Also Working On a Cleopatra Movie - But It Won't Star Zendaya

Gal Gadot's epic isn't the only Cleopatra production on Hollywood's horizon.

Director Denis Villeneuve is also working on a Cleopatra film with Zendaya (whose Dune character's story was changed by Villeneuve for Dune 2 and 3) as the leading fan-cast choice for the titular role.

A fake trailer for a 2025 Cleopatra film starring Zendaya fueled an internet search frenzy, illustrating audience interest in the actress taking on the historical royal.

While early rumors claimed Zendaya accepted the role, with fellow Dune star Timothée Chalamet offered to play Octavius and Daniel Craig potentially playing Caesar, the World of Reel shut down those claims, reporting that Denis Villeneuve's reps denied the rumored casting story.

What is confirmed (via Time) is that 1917's Krysty Wilson-Cairns is penning the project and that Villeneuve's Cleopatra will be an adaptation of Stacy Schiff's 2010 biography, Cleopatra: A Life.

The release date for Gal Gadot's Cleopatra is currently unknown.