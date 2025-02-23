Clean Slate Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Show Creator

Clean Slate's Season 2 renewal chances at Amazon Prime Video just got more likely after an update from the series creator.

The eight-episode sitcom Clean Slate introduced Desiree, a proud trans woman who returns to her Alabama home to reunite with her father after 23 years away.

Clean Slate Creator Addresses Season 2 Chances

Amazon Prime Video

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clean Slate creator and star Laverne Cox teased plans for Season 2 after a cliffhanger ending as the sitcom awaits renewal at Amazon Prime Video.

After a season-long "Will they, won't they" romance between Desiree and Mack, Clean Slate ended on a shocking cliffhanger. Not only did Desiree decide to stay in Mobile, Alabama, but she and Mack also enjoyed their first kiss in the season's final moments, clearly setting up more stories.

Cox hyped up the much-anticipated cliffhanger kiss as her "favorite scene" in Clean Slate which she would "love to do" over again:

“No spoilers, but that’s my favorite scene. I’d love to do that over again right now. I love that scene.”

After the series left plenty of unresolved threads, Cox noted she "[doesn't] know if we’re getting a Season 2,” but intriguingly revealed they are "ready and the story’s plotted” should the series be renewed.

Clean Slate isn't Amazon's only original comedy now awaiting a second season, as Mr. and Mrs. Smith is awaiting new episodes after an ending that was left "up to interpretation." Fortunately, that spy comedy has already been renewed for Season 2 and is expected to be back for more in 2026.

Will Clean Slate Get Renewed for Season 2?

In terms of viewership, Clean Slate has performed well on Amazon Prime Video and has appeared in the U.S. Top 10 TV Shows every day for almost two weeks since February 9. Furthermore, Clean Slate placed third in the U.S.' most popular TV shows on the Amazon streamer for five of those days (via FlixPatrol).

Similar success has been found in international territories too, holding global average positions between five and seven even weeks after premiering.

Clean Slate came to Amazon Prime Video amongst massive competition in a big month that included new seasons of Invincible and Reacher along with a major original movie, My Fault: London (which could be due for a sequel).

The Amazon sitcom's renewal chances are only heightened by its impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores of 88% from critics and 86% from audiences. The positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series drives the chances Season 2 could be as or more successful than the first, making a renewal only more likely.

As all signs point to successful viewership and positive reactions to Clean Slate, its chances of being renewed for Season 2 appear strong. However, no announcement has been made by Amazon Prime Video at this time.

Clean Slate is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.