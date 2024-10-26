National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was released way back in 1989, but speculation is rife the film may make a comeback with a sequel in 2025.

Saturday Night Live original cast member Chevy Chase and Beverley D'Angelo led the classic comedy holiday film, starring as a couple whose perfect family Christmas goes awry when their extravagant family members arrive unexpectedly.

The Vacation films became a hit franchise, with multiple sequels released. But the series hasn't been heard from in almost a decade.

Is A Christmas Vacation Sequel On the Way?

Facebook

An alleged new film poster for a Christmas Vacation sequel has been gaining traction online.

The poster, which was posted on Facebook, seemingly teases a reunion film with the Griswold actors posing together in a family portrait. The film would seemingly be titled National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2 with the subheading reading, "They're back for one more Griswold Family Christmas!"

The Facebook post teases the return of the original Griswold gang, who engage in "jollier-than-ever holiday chaos." According to the post, the Christmas Vacation sequel would stream on Christmas Day on Max in 2025.

While many would be excited to see the Griswolds reunited, this movie is unfortunately not happening. The poster is an obvious fake, but the real giveaway is that the post promises Christmas Vacation 2 will be released on December 25, 2023, a date which is long in the past.

There has been no public confirmation of a Christmas Vacation sequel happening at any of the major Hollywood studios.

Will There Ever Be A Christmas Vacation 2?

For those wondering whether a Christmas Vacation sequel will ever be released, a made-for-TV movie titled National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2 did actually air in 2003.

The movie was a spin-off of the first Christmas Vacation film, following Cousin Eddie, Catherine, and Audrey Griswold as they are shipwrecked on a tropical island at Christmas time.

Christmas Vacation 2 did not feature Chevy Chase and Beverley D'Angelo in their iconic roles; however, the cast has reunited over the years. In 2012, the Vacation cast came together to star in a Griswold family Christmas ad for Old Navy.

More recently, in 2020, the cast members came together again, this time to portray the Griswold family in a Ford Mach-E commercial.

These commercials have been a great source of nostalgia for Vacation fans, meaning a sequel to the Christmas Vacation films would likely be welcomed in 2025.

However, the Vacation franchise has not seen any movement since 2015's Vacation, which was a sequel starring Ed Helms as an adult Rusty Griswold and Christina Applegate as his wife, Debbie. Chase and D'Angelo appeared in cameo roles in the sequel.

Further installments in the Vacation franchise have not been discussed since.