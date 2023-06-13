5 MCU Stars Celebrate Chris Evans' Birthday With Heartfelt Messages

Chris Evans is receiving some heartfelt birthday wishes from his fellow Marvel Studios co-stars.

While Evans might've left the MCU behind after Avengers: Endgame, people around the world still widely recognize him as Captain America—and will likely do so for decades to come.

Even though people ask the star all the time about his possible return to the iconic role, he doesn't find it "annoying at all" because he "[loves that chapter of [his] life."

While the celebrated actor might be taking a break from Marvel, it hasn't stopped his fellow co-stars from celebrating his special day of the year.

Happy Birthday to Chris Evans

Chris Evans, widely known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was born on June 13, 1981—a date many of his MCU co-stars are helping him celebrate.

On Instagram, Hayley Atwell, his onscreen love interest Peggy Carter, described the star as "lovely, smart, king and funny," while even offering him a birthday present:

"Happy birthday to the lovely, smart, king and funny [Chris Evans]. A gentleman and a sweet heart. As a birthday present I've started following him."

Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, also known as Bruce Banner/the Hulk for Marvel Studios, reminisced about their time doing press together for the Avengers films:

"Sending my bro [Chris Evans]. We haven't laughed that hard in a while! Miss you, pal."

Hawkeye leading man Jeremy Renner, who is still recovering from his accident earlier this year, told his former co-star to "Have the best day celebrating with those you love," and offered a sincere "Happy Birthday."

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth cheekily offered a "Happy Birthday to [his] favorite Chris."

Alongside an emoji of a flag and peach, MCU newcomer Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) offered a "Happy Birthday to this absolute gem, [Chris Evans]."

When Will Marvel Fans See Chris Evans Again?

Once a part of the family, always part of the family.

But could Chris Evans ever pick the shield back up? The actor previously admitted "there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell," but that for now, "it doesn't quite feel right" to return.

At the very least, it's a great sign that the actor is receptive to the idea of returning, and not just blatantly saying it's not happening. Given that stance, at the very latest, Evans will likely hold the shield again by the time Avengers: Secret Wars reaches theaters on May 7, 2027.

While Chris Evans might not be returning anytime soon, the current Captain America, Sam Wilson, will be getting his own feature film titled Captain America: Brave New World. The fourth installment in the franchise is set to debut on July 26, 2024.

In the meantime, fans can see Evans in Netflix's movie Pain Hustlers, which hits the streaming service on October 27.