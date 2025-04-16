Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 18 Cast: Guest Stars In 'Together One Last Time' (Pictures) - Georgie Flores, Garrett Ryan & More

With only five more episodes left in the season, Chicago Med pulls out all the stops with a guest star-filled cast for Season 10, Episode 18.

The NBC medical drama has been no stranger to star-studded ensembles over the years, and Season 10 is no exception.

Season 10, Episode 18 (subtitled "Together One Last Time") centers on another day in the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center Emergency Department, as Jessy Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher makes a tough call to save a life, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut's Naomi has her last day in the ER, and a young boy comes in with a snake bite.

Levi Olofson - Miles Robinson

Levi Olofson brings to life the young Miles Robinson in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 18. Miles comes into the emergency department (ED) with a devastating snake bite.

Chicago Med is Olofson's only major TV credit to date.

Adam Bartley - Ron Parker

In the show's latest episode, Adam Bartley's Ron Parker is another patient the ED team on Chicago Med is tending to. He is under the watchful eye of Jessy Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher as she takes a risk to potentially save his life.

Bartley has worked in Hollywood for over 20 years, appearing in titles such as Vice, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Longmire (which, to the shock of many, was recently removed from Netflix's library).

Brigid Brannagh - Cynthia

Brigid Brannagh guest stars as Cynthia, Ron's partner, who comes into the hospital with him and stands by his bedside for his entire stay.

Brannagh can also be seen in Army Wives, Runaways, and Angel.

Georgie Flores - Renee Robinson

Georgie Flores plays Miles' mother, Renee Robinson. Renee arrives at the hospital with her son after he is bitten by a poisonous snake and sent into a state of shock.

Flores is also famous for her work in Dumplin', CSI: NY, and Famous in Love.

Garrett Ryan - Trey Robinson

When Little Miles Robinson arrives at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, he has no shortage of people at his bedside. His father, Trey (played by Garrett Ryan), is also there watching the ER team care for his son.

Ryan's other credits include Trust, Oculus, and the Insidious franchise.

Erin Anderson - Lizzy Asher

Erin Anderson plays Lizzy Asher. Lizzy's family name may be familiar to fans, as she is the older sister of series mainstay Dr. Hannah Asher. Throughout the season, one ongoing storyline has seen Dr. Ashger attempting to reconnect with her estranged sister to mixed results.

Anderson is best known for her work on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Law & Order, and HBO's And Just Like That...

Raphael Sbarge - Murphy Costello

Rachael Sbarge makes a one-episode appearance in Chicago Med Season 10 as the new character, Murphy Costello. Exact character specifics for Murphy are unknown at this time, but one can be sure he will be seen around the show's central hospital.

Sbarge has previously appeared in the One Chicago franchise as Christopher Herrmann's brother, Larry, on Chicago Fire. He also appeared in Once Upon a Time, Risky Business, and 2023's The Exorcist: Believer (read more about the Exorcist Believer cast here).

