Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman addressed why the series got rid of KaDee Strickland's Monica Pascal.

Stickland's character was introduced to the NBC drama in Season 13 as the estranged wife of new fire chief Dom Pascal (played by Dermot Mulroney).

Chief Pascal notably replaced Eamonn Walker's Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, who stepped away from the show after being a major character for its first 12 seasons on the air.

Who Died on Chicago Fire in Season 13?

NBC

Fans are still reeling as a major character was killed off in Chicago Fire Season 13: Monica Pascal.

KaDee Strickland's new Chicago Fire character died in Episode 15 of the latest season, shocking fans as she had only just been introduced earlier.

After some dramatic back-and-forth between Monica and Chief Pascal, Monica passed away in a devastating car accident in the episode titled "Too Close." This came as Pascal awaited his estranged wife (with whom he had seemingly reconciled) at an anniversary dinner.

The fire crew on the scene were able to pull Monica from the wreckage and take her to the hospital. However, she eventually succumbed to her injuries, dying before Chief Pascal could get there to see her.

The episode ended as the news was broken to the fire house's new head honcho, and he broke down by Monica's bedside, mourning his now dead wife (read more about Monica's Chicago Fire death here).

Why Did Monica Leave Chicago Fire?

This shocking Monica death has stunned Chicago Fire fans, who wonder why the character was killed off mere episodes after being introduced. Well, according to showrunner Andrea Newman, there was a good reason for getting rid of the Season 13 character.

In the wake of Monica's on-screen death, Newman told TV Insider that part of it had to do with "seeing Dom Pascal pushed to the edge," as he was unable to save his wife from a tragic end:

"Will this bring Pascal closer to the gang at 51, or will he do something that destroys these relationships he’s been working to build? Seeing Dom Pascal pushed to the edge will be a sight to see!"

She continued, admitting that the question of "how will he react?" was key in deciding to kill Monica how and when they did:

"One of the first things we learned about our new Chief Pascal was that he and Monica had a very complicated relationship. The passion is there, the love is there, but there’s some darkness, too. When it comes to Monica, Pascal was willing to cross any lines to protect her. So now that the worst imaginable thing has happened to her, how will he react?"

Teasing where the series will go next, Newman said, "Grief is a journey," further alluding to Chief Pascal's reaction to Monica's death being integral in the rest of the season:

"Grief is a journey. And as much as 51 wants to help Pascal through his grieving, their chief is a man who plays things close to the vest. He’s not about to just let them in, but there will be surprising bonds formed along the way."

As the series continues, fans should be ready for Chief Pascal to be on edge as he grapples with the grief that comes with the death of a loved one and its dramatic ups and downs.

The next episode of Chicago Fire Season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.