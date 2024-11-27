Chef's Table Season 7 brings together well-renowned culinary masters showcasing their skills and unique perspectives in the kitchen that redefined their respective careers.

Season 7 of Netflix's Emmy-nominated docuseries follows a group of seasoned chefs as they take viewers on a delectable journey through different restaurants across the United States, Spain, and Mexico.

Aside from flexing their culinary expertise, Chef's Table stands out by unpacking the stories and traditions that shape each notable dish the chefs serve.

Chef's Table Season 7 premiered on Netflix on November 27.

Here's Every Main Chef Who Appears in Chef's Table Season 7

Nok Suntaranon

Nok Suntaranon

Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon is one of the top chefs in Philadelphia. She is known for her Southern Thai delicacies and impressive service at her restaurant, Kalaya Thai Kitchen.

Nok's previous tenure as a flight attendant for Thai Airlines allowed her to explore different kinds of food from all over the world and helped her discover what makes a delicacy have a perfect taste.

In 2023, Nok received the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. In addition to this prestigious accolade, Kalaya Thai Kitchen was also named Esquire's Best New Restaurant in America and included in Food & Wine magazine's list of the best places to eat in 2020.

Kwame Onwuachi

Kwame Onwuachi

Another James Beard Award winner part of Chef's Table Season 7 is Kwame Onwuachi, a seasoned chef from New York and the owner of his restaurant, Tatiana.

Kwame's passion for the kitchen is driven by his Afro-Caribbean heritage, and his consistent drive to be the best version of himself has translated into success.

It was further cemented after The New York Times named Tatiana "The #1 Restaurant in New York City" for two years straight.

Aside from his restaurant's accolades, Kwame is also the author of his cookbook, My America, and his memoir, Notes from a Young Black Chef.

Kwame recently opened Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi at the Salamander DC last October.

Ángel León

Ángel León

Ángel León, known by his peers as the Chef of the Sea, has made innovative dishes and experimental approaches to fine dining.

His passion for fishing and nature translated into the kitchen, which served as the anchor for his success in bringing his three-Michelin-starred restaurant Aponiente to life in Cádiz, Spain.

Despite his proven success, Ángel is still driven to find new techniques and ask questions about improving, so Aponiente remains at the top of the list of best restaurants in Spain.

He is also an advocate for sustainability, using all his connections to spread awareness about a much better future in all aspects of life.

Norma Listman

Norma Listman

Norma Listman aims to create a unique culinary experience by blending Mexican and South Asian flavors for her and her husband's Mexico Restaurant Group, Masala y Maiz.

She has a strong passion for preserving culture, and old values led her to rely on traditional cooking methods. Outside of the kitchen, she is busy with her deep dive into Mexican native corn research and nixtamalization.

Norma and Saqib have earned praise from many industry experts for cooking food with the right punch and exquisite taste. They are also known as activists who use food as their medium.

Saqib Keval

Saqib Keval

Saqib Keval, Norma Listman's husband, knows what it takes to run a restaurant easily, with their workers as one of their top priorities.

He says that any decision they make "has to first be done right by the workers, and then it can be done right by the restaurant."

Saqib knows that if workers' voices are at the center of everything they do, everything else (like success) will fall into place.

Aside from their workers-first mentality, Saqib and Norma's business relies on full financial transparency and a collective leadership model.

Chef's Table Season 7 is streaming on Netflix.