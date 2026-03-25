Report: Charlize Theron's Latest Movie Was a Nightmare Behind the Scenes

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron starred in the disappointing action sequel The Old Guard 2 last year, but there is reportedly a story behind the Netflix flick's disaster. The Old Guard debuted on Netflix to great praise in 2020 for its high-octane action and emotionally rich characters. A sequel was announced within the year with Charlize Theron returning for another round of superheroics, but award-winning director Gina Prince-Bythewood was replaced by Victoria Mahoney, who usually works more on TV, due to the original filmmaker's other commitments.

Sadly, the change of guard didn't pay off for The Old Guard 2, as it was slammed on Rotten Tomatoes with a 27% critic score (down from 80%) and a measley 33% audience rating (dropping from 70%), leaving fans disappointed.

During a recent episode of The Town podcast, Puck's Matthew Belloni confirmed that The Old Guard 2 suffered "problems" during production, partly driven by a conflict between star Charlize Theron and director Victoria Mahoney.

When Bloomerberg's Lucas Shaw pointed out that the sequel was able to pick up a larger audience than the original, despite being a step down in quality, Belloni revealed "Theron hated the director," and they "weren't speaking:"

Shaw: "The Old Guard 2 obviously had a bigger audience 'cause of Netflix but it I think it was a step down from Old Guard 1."

Belloni: "And there were problems on that movie. Charlize [Theron] hated the director. They weren't speaking. There was all sorts of issues on that movie."

Interestingly, Mahoney exclusively with The Direct last summer and confirmed she is "not in the room" if The Old Guard 3 happens, and "someone else will take that mantle" as she is committed to other projects for years to come.

This comes after Mahoney was kept busy with The Old Guard 2 for a number of years, partly due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes that plagued Hollywood, along with "so many other things that occurred" during development.

What's Next for Charlize Theron After The Old Guard 2?

Netflix

The Old Guard 2 may have endured troubles, but that hasn't stopped Charlize Theron from reteaming with Netflix for her next movie. She will star as a wilderness rock climber in Apex when it starts streaming on April 24, as she is pursued and must outwit a hunter, played by Kingsman star Taron Egerton.

But Theron's future doesn't just lie in streaming, as she is officially teaming with the acclaimed Christopher Nolan for his next feature, coming on July 17. The actress has been cast in The Odyssey as Circe, an immortal enchantress and a major figure in Greek mythology who punishes Odysseus on her island.

A big question mark lies over Theron's future thanks to her new role as the sorceress Clea in the MCU, having been introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios is yet to confirm what comes next for the magic-wielder, but Clea will reportedly return in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, possibly with even more to come in Secret Wars next year.

It also remains uncertain whether Theron will be reprising her role as Cipher in Fast & Furious 11, which has been stuck in development for several years. Lately, movement on the Fast X sequel has remained slow, but Vin Diesel has continued to push to conclude the racing storyline with a supposed 2027 release date,