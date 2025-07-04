The Old Guard 2 Reveals Why Nile Is the Last Immortal at the End - And It's a Bombshell

The Old Guard 2 revealed that Nile is the last immortal, and the implications of this twist raised the stakes in the team's climactic battle against Discord (the first Immortal). 2020's The Old Guard on Netflix introduced Nile (Kiki Layne) into the fray as a powerful immortal who initially doesn't realize that she is one. At the end, she joins the team of longtime immortal warriors led by Andy (Charlize Theron) to protect Earth from nefarious threats. However, The Old Guard 2 unveiled a shocking twist for Nile because the sequel revealed that she is prophesied as "The Last Immortal."

In addition to its chief villain, Discord (played by Uma Thurman), The Old Guard 2 introduced Tuah (Henry Golding), an immortal with vast knowledge about immortality and the battles that took place across generations. Tuah is instrumental in informing viewers about Nile's special title. Aside from being the last immortal, Nile also has a hidden ability that could prove vital in the team's efforts to defeat Discord.

The Old Guard 2 revealed that Nile, as the last immortal, can end the regenerative abilities of another immortal by wounding them. This would explain why Andy lost her immortality in The Old Guard because of an errant wound caused by Nile. Despite being able to do so, an immortal wounded by Nile can willingly give up their immortality and transfer those powers to someone else.

As the last immortal, Nile has a unique birthmark that is quite similar to Discord's, indicating that there is a strong connection between them. The parallels between them are undeniable because Discord is the first immortal, while Nile is the last.

Nile's secret ability to transfer immortality explains why Discord wants to gain control of her in the sequel, mainly because The Old Guard 2 revealed that Discord also lost her regenerative abilities.

Directed by Victoria Mahoney (who is confirmed not to return in a potential The Old Guard 3), The Old Guard 2 continues the story of a group of immortal warriors secretly protecting humanity from the shadows. Their strong bond is thwarted by the arrival of the first immortal, Discord. The movie is headlined by a stellar cast led by Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, Henry Golding, Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Old Guard 2 premiered on Netflix on July 2, 2025.

Discord's Plan in The Old Guard 2 Is Driven by Nile's Last Immortal Status

The Old Guard 2 presented Discord (an ancient warrior and the first immortal) as a ruthless and strategic villain hellbent on pushing Nile to the limit to convince her to do her bidding and grant her immortality again.

Discord hates Andy and her team because she feels that becoming warriors protecting humanity has tainted the reputation of immortals. This is why she uses Quynh (Andy's best friend) to turn against Andy and distract her, capturing Niles and the others and using them as leverage for her grand plan.

In addition to her hatred toward Andy, Discord also lost her immortality, meaning that her desperation explains her actions against Nile.

At the end of The Old Guard 2, Discord tried to manipulate Niles into doing her bidding, but another exiled immortal (Booker) paid the price and sacrificed his life to try to save the others.

Booker wounded himself through Niles and transferred his immortality to Andy to atone for his past sins against her (he betrayed the team in The Old Guard) and receive a worthwhile ending for his journey after the reveal that he doesn't want to be an immortal anymore.

While Andy regained his immortality, Discord ultimately defeated her, and the villain escaped with the captured team of Niles, Joe, Nicky, and Tuah.

The sequel's cliffhanger ending indicated that a potential threequel would focus on Andy and a redeemed Quynh working together to find Discord and her abducted team before it's too late (read more about The Direct's exclusive interview with the cast of The Old Guard 2).