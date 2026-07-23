Captain Marvel Logo Found On Avengers: Doomsday SDCC Display (Photos)

Avengers: Doomsday's official display at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) unveiled a familiar Captain Marvel logo, fueling speculation about her MCU return in the upcoming crossover. Brie Larson's Captain Marvel's last major MCU appearance was during 2023's The Marvels, the film where she teamed up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau against Kree revolutionary named Dar-Benn. At the end of the film, Monica sacrificed herself to close a dangerous wormhole from the other side, stranding her in another universe (the X-Men universe). It's only natural for fans to assume that Carol was actively finding solutions on how to bring Monica back to Earth-616, which is why her absence in Avengers: Doomsday's cast list was questionable.

As shared by @POCculture from X, close up shots of the official Avengers: Doomsday display at SDCC showcased a stunning look at the large metallic display pieces covered in Doctor Doom's runes and symbols. Among them is a logo that strongly resembles Captain Marvel's logo.

POC Culture

It's worth noting that this is the same logo that appears on one of Doctor Doom's right cape clasps, with the other one being Thor's hammer. It is unknown why Thor and Captain Marvel's logo are embedded within Doctor Doom's armor, but it's possible that it symbolizes a direct connection or rivalry with these two powerful MCU heroes.

Marvel

In Marvel Comics, Doom's armor often incorporates mystical runes, conquered symbols, or trophies from powerful beings he has studied, defeated, or plans to neutralize.

Marvel Studios

Given that Doom is a master strategist who blends technology, sorcery, and Multiversal knowledge. Incorporating these specific hero symbols suggest he has analyzed major powerhouses like Thor and Captain Marvel to gain supremacy and eventually defeat them. Interestingly, the official Avengers: Doomsday trailer already showed part of Thor and Doctor Doom's clash, and it's clear that Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU villain is on the winning end.

Marvel Studios

What makes this SDCC display quite interesting is the fact that this kind of visual Easter egg, not only builds anticipation for Doomsday, but sends a message that Doom is a dangerous, calculated kind of villain who has already "marked" and studied his greatest threats. It seems as if he is wearing his opponents' symbols while plotting their downfall.

The full look at the Avengers: Doomsday display at SDCC can be seen below:

Marvel

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.

Will Captain Marvel Appear In Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

The Captain Marvel emblem on the Avengers: Doomsday SDCC display serves as a strong teaser that Marvel Studios could use Hall H to clarify or confirm her involvement. If anything, that logo feels like deliberate foreshadowing of a Carol Danvers appearance in the film.

Marvel has traditionally used SDCC for big reveals. With the film deep in post-production, a surprise cameo confirmation or Brie Larson appearance would generate massive buzz online ahead of Doomsday's release.

Carol's post-The Marvels status makes her a natural fit for Avengers: Doomsday, considering that she feels guilty for Monica's sacrifice and the fact that there is Multiverse hopping involved. Her arc involves grief and reconnection with Monica, and it is a no-brainer that she would join the Avengers' mission to the X-Men universe to try and rescue Monica and bring her home.

As one of the MCU's most powerful heroes, it doesn't make sense that Captain Marvel is sitting out this massive conflict, considering that the fate of all realities hang in the balance. The fact that Doom wears her symbol implies he views her as a key obstacle or power source to claim, and it's only fitting for a showdown between him and Carol to be showcased on-screen in the imminent conflict.

Carol's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday raises the film's power ceiling and emotional stakes without spoiling too much. If the logo is any indication, Captain Marvel is already on Doom's radar, making her return feel earned rather than obligatory.