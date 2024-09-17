Social media influencer Brittany Renner and professional basketball player PJ Washington have had quite an exciting and dramatic relationship, including having a child.

Renner recently set social media ablaze with an Instagram video posted on September 14. In the video, she discussed how she's "gone through a lot of changes internally."

Some of those changes seem to be some financial struggles and difficulty with finding a home and raising her son, who she parents with PJ Washington. Washington plays in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks. Their relationship has been primarily in the public eye, making many concerned for Renner's well-being.

Brittany Renner & PJ Washington Relationship Timeline

Brittany Renner, PJ Washington

January 2020

While the date is unclear, PJ Washington and Britanny Renner met sometime in early 2020 at the University of Kentucky, where Washington attended and played college basketball.

Rumors of them being together started when Washington liked several of Renner's Instagram posts as she built her social media platform as an influencer.

He then invited Renner to watch him in one of his basketball games at the University of Kentucky in January 2020, which appears to be when they met in person.

April 2020

In April 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit its apex, Renner shared a since-deleted Instagram post indicating her relationship with Washington was progressing.

The picture showed Renner on a couch that looked identical to one previously seen in Washington's house, and it appeared to be in the same spot.

Judging by that picture, the two had decided to quarantine with each other at Washington's house, continuing to grow as a couple.

March 2021

In March 2021, Renner and Washington announced on Instagram that Renner was pregnant, sharing their excitement for the arrival of their first child.

The since-deleted posts showed Washington saying, "Can’t wait to meet my lil man," while Renner's post used the caption, "My king and prince."

May 2021

May 5, 2021 marked a new milestone for Renner and Washington as their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, was born.

On her Instagram story (via The Shade Room on Instagram), Renner showed a video of Washington with the baby and called him her "baby daddy." Washington shared the same sentiment with a picture of himself with the baby on his Instagram story, calling the infant "my young king."

July 2021

An X (formerly Twitter) post from Washington indicated he and Renner had broken up only two months after their baby was born. The post read, "Watch the snakes cause they watchin you," hinting that his relationship had major problems before it ended.

Renner was even accused of grooming Washington, with many pointing to their eight-year age difference (they started seeing each other when Washington was 18 and Renner was 26).

After the breakup, the influencer denied those accusations with The Shade Room, comparing their relationship to others, such as between Beyonce and Jay-Z (who have an 11-year age gap).

Aftermath of Brittany Renner & PJ Washington's Relationship

Following the end of their relationship, Washington and Renner have continued building their careers. Renner also discussed their current situation in 2023 with Jason Lee for Revolt World.

While she admitted the relationship did not work, she explained how they both make time to see their son, alternating between days of the week. She even praised Washington for being "very much present and [taking] care of him," ensuring the child is being well cared for:

"If we have a schedule where it’s alternating — I get Monday and Tuesday. He gets Wednesday [and] Thursday…we alternate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Am I a single mom then, still? Or it’s just because I’m single, I don’t have a partner? ‘Cause his father is very much present and takes care of him. I mean my son, I ain’t gonna lie … he’s in a multimillion-dollar house, he gets dropped off in a Lamborghini, he ain’t hurting for nothing."

Renner also appeared in Season 11 of the Basketball Wives reality TV series, although her role lasted only one season.

Meanwhile, Washington continues to play in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks. He is in the middle of a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the team, which ends after the 2025-26 season.