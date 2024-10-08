Brilliant Minds Episode 3 has notable guest stars which include Shameless and True Lies star Steve Howey and Elinor Wonders Why voice actress Markeda McKay.

The new NBC drama continues Dr. Oliver Wolf's story as he goes out of his way to help a new patient grappling with memory loss. Meanwhile, Dr. Josh's past is unearthed while the interns are assigned to assist a young girl suffering from seizures.

Brilliant Minds Episode 3 premiered on NBC on October 7.

Every Main Cast Member In Brilliant Minds Episode 3

Zachary Quinto - Dr. Oliver Wolf

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto brings Dr. Oliver Wolf to life in Brilliant Minds. Wolf is an attending neurologist at Bronx General Hospital who is known for his unconventional methods of treatment.

Oliver's life outside the hospital is pushed to the forefront in Episode 3 since it is revealed that he has an arrangement with a biker gang where they fix their motorcycle while he patches them up whenever they get shot.

One of those biker gang members is Wyatt who eventually becomes Oliver's patient after dealing with a life-threatening memory loss condition.

Quinto is best known for playing Spock in various Star Trek movies and for being a cast member of Invincible.

The actor also has over 70 credits, with roles in American Horror Story, Down Low, and Big Mouth.

Tamberla Perry - Dr. Carol Pierce

Tamberla Perry

Tamberla Perry is part of Brilliant Minds Episode 3's cast as Dr. Carol Pierce, the Chair of Psychiatry at Bronx General Hospital.

Carol's personal life takes center stage as the episode gives a preview of her issues with her husband, Morris.

Elsewhere, Oliver has a heart-to-heart talk with Carol about the importance of memories.

Perry can be seen in They Cloned Tyrone, APB, and Boss.

Ashleigh LaThrop - Dr. Ericka Kinney

Ashleigh LaThrop

Ashleigh LaThrop returns as Dr. Ericka Kinney, a brilliant and enthusiastic first-year resident who is under the mentorship of Dr. Oliver Wolf.

Ericka leads the other interns in treating Emily with her seizures. It is later revealed that the seizures are being triggered due to her laughter.

LaThrop is a cast member of The Handmaid's Tale, The Kominsky Method, and Fifty Shades Freed.

Alex MacNicoll - Dr. Van Markus

Alex MacNicoll

Alex MacNicoll (who is also part of Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey Episode 6) plays Dr. Van Markus in Brilliant Minds Episode 3. The character is a first-year resident at Bronx General Hospital.

Van, alongside the other interns, is assigned to help figure out what are the causes behind Emily's mysterious seizures.

Dr. Wolf tells them to try and let the seizure out so that they can fully understand what is happening to the young girl.

In an unexpected twist, Van also suffers from the same seizure that Emily goes through.

MacNicoll's notable credits include The Society, Transparent, and The Last Rampage.

Aury Krebs - Dr. Dana Dang

Aury Krebs

Aury Krebs appears as Dr. Dana Dang, another first-year resident at Bronx General Hospital who is also assigned to treat Emily.

Krebs previously appeared in Triple Threat, Leverage: Redemption, and Maya.

Spence Moore II - Dr. Jacob Nash

Spence Moore II

Spence Moore II reprises his role as Dr. Jacob Nash, a first-year resident at Bronx General Hospital.

Jacob, along with the other interns, tries to find a solution to help Emily to not be scared with laughing while also suppressing her seizures.

Moore recently appeared as Matteo Mannheim in Superman & Lois Season 3. The actor also starred in The Wonder Years, Grown-ish, and All American.

Teddy Sears - Dr. Josh Nichols

Teddy Sears

Teddy Sears plays Dr. Josh Nichols, the Chair of Neurosurgery at Bronx General Hospital.

Josh helps Oliver in dealing with Wyatt, telling him the tragic news that he has a tumor in his brain that is affecting his memories. While he can remove it, Wyatt can lose the ability to form new memories.

Teddy Sears is best known for playing Hunter Zolomon/Jay Garrick (aka Zoom) in The Flash Season 2 and is also part of the cast of returning villains in The Flash Season 9.

Sears can also be seen in Chicago Fire, The Politician, and The Rookie: Feds.

Donna Murphy - Dr. Muriel Landon

Donna Murphy

Dr. Muriel Landon (played by Donna Murphy) is the Chief Medical Officer of Bronx General Hospital and Oliver's mother.

Muriel wants some alone time with her son, especially considering that she misses him due to a hectic schedule inside the hospital.

Murphy has over 60 credits, with roles in The Gilded Age, Center Stage, and Gossip Girl.

Jaden Waldman - Young Oliver Wolf

Jaden Waldman

Jaden Walman appears as the younger version of Oliver Wolf in the flashbacks of Brilliant Minds Episode 3 where he spends some precious time with his late father.

Waldman's notable credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Wars: Visions, and Confetti.

Alex Ozerov-Meyer - John Doe

Alex Ozerov-Meyer

Alex Ozerov-Meyer makes an appearance in Brilliant Minds Episode 3 as John Doe, Oliver's patient who is in a vegetative state and is often rejected by other hospitals.

Ozerov-Meyer is known for his roles in Orphan Black, The Americans, and Another Life.

Steve Howey - Wyatt

Steve Howey

Steve Howey guest stars in Brilliant Minds Episode 3 as Wyatt, Oliver's friend-turned-patient who is a member of a biker gang suffering from a worsening condition of memory loss.

Wyatt has to decide whether to lose his memories progressively or keep them but he is unable to create new ones. Making matters more tragic, his daughter wants nothing to do with him after abandoning her in the past.

Howey's most recognizable role is playing Kevin Ball in Shameless.

The actor also appeared in True Lies, Carrier, and Dead to Me.

Markeda McKay - Emily

Markeda McKay joins the cast of Brilliant Minds Episode 3 as Emily, a new patient who is suffering from unexplained seizures.

The interns have no idea what to do with her since they couldn't figure out the cause of the seizures, prompting Dr. Wolf to step in.

McKay is a voice actress known for her roles in Elinor Wonders Why, Titans, and Odd Squad.

Kate Corbett - Rosie

Kate Corbett

Kate Corbett joins the cast of Brilliant Minds Episode 3 as Rosie, Wyatt's girlfriend who is concerned over her partner's memory loss condition.

Corbet previously appeared in Son of a Critch, Murdoch Mysteries, and Coroner.

Hannah Whitmore - Hailey

Hannah Whitmore

Another newcomer to the world of Brilliant Minds is Hannah Whitmore as Hailey.

Hailey is Wyatt's estranged daughter who reconnects with her father before his life-changing surgery.

Whitmore's notable credits include Murdoch Mysteries, Just Cuddle, and Walk in the Park.

Rainbow Sun Francks - Morris Allen

Rainbow Sun Francks

Rainbow Sun Francks appears as a guest star in Episode 3. The actor portrays Morris Allen, Carol Pierce's estranged husband who is the focal point of their marital issues.

Franks is best known for his roles as Cameron Brooks in High Fidelity, Detective Chuck Beaman in The Umbrella Academy, and Lt. Aiden Ford in Stargate: Atlantis.

New episodes of Brilliant Minds premiere on NBC every Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The episode can also be streamed on Peacock.