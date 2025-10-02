Bone Lake Cast & Director Explain How the Scarry Movie Revives an Ignored Subgenre of Horror

Bleecker Street's Bone Lake revives a sub-genre that is all too rare these days: erotic horror. The film follows Maddie Hasson's Sage and Marco Pigossi's Diego, a couple who are surprised to find another couple at their double-booked weekend retreat Airbnb. As the four get to know each other, things start to get spicy—in more ways than one.

The Direct's Russ Milheim was at the red carpet premiere for Bone Lake, where he spoke with the cast and director of the movie about how the film lives up to being an erotic horror tale. The entire list of talented creatives that we spoke with includes Andra Nechita (Cin), Alex Roe (Will), Maddie Hasson (Sage), Marco Pigossi (Diego), and Mercedes Bryce Morgan (director).

Bone Lake Cast & Director Reveal How Movie Fills the Erotic Horror Film Sub-Genre

"It's Blood, It's Gory, and It's Spicy [and] Sexy."

The Direct: "This movie is an erotic horror film, which I feel like is rare these days. So what can you say about how you feel this movie really lives up to that kind of movie and is unique amongst that category?"

Andra Nechita: I think what 'Bone Lake' does so well is that it really does explore quite a few genres. We are, you know, it is an erotic thriller, but we do have quite a little bit of everything. And it's just, it's a good time, it's campy, it's fun, it's funny, it's a little dark at times. It's bloody, it's gory, and it's spicy [and] sexy.

Alex Roe: I think—when was 'Basic Instinct'? Was that in the 90s? That era was like, you know, things were way sexier than they are now. And I think that things have been watered down a little bit. And one of the things I read in the script was that it was unabashedly sexy, and that's cool, that's okay, you know. I think that with that, it's also funny, and it's scary, and the movie just builds in such a great way to, like, a climax that everyone, anyone that I've spoken to, has left the cinema feeling very entertained.

Maddie Hasson: I mean, I think you can watch the first 30 seconds of, I don't know, however long that opening sequence is, and it lives up to both in that opening sequence—I won't spoil it. And it's unique in that it plays into this, I don't know if it's necessarily unique, but I would say it plays into like, a campiness that isn't as common anymore as it used to be...

Marco Pigossi: Well, I think it does, because it is a sexy film. It's a very, very sexy film. It's not a sexual film in that sense, but it's very sexy. And that's the spine of the film. You know, it's about two couples and the dynamic between them and the lack of communication between them, and this feeling that we all have in a relationship. I said, Do I have everything I need? And that feeling that the grass is always greener on the other side. So the film plays with that, and that's why I think it's a sex thriller in that sense. I think it's sexy in a beautiful enough way.

Mercedes Bryce Morgan: I think that I'm a huge fan of '90s erotic thrillers, and so I wanted to bring that back, but in a way where it doesn't punish women for sex. You see in a lot of those movies, it's, she's horny, and she's sexual, and she's misusing this against everybody. And so I wanted to create something where we show female nudity, we show male nudity. It's everyone in between, and everyone is a sexual creature in this movie, and they're just figuring that out for themselves.

