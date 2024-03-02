Blood and Water Season 4 brings back most of its main cast led by Ama Qamata and Khosi Negama alongside many exciting guest stars.

Season 4 of the hit South African Netflix series chronicles how senior student Puleng Khumalo gets entangled in a dangerous conflict with a powerful figure while also dealing with the ramifications of her decisions in previous seasons.

Blood and Water Season 4 premiered on Netflix on March 1.

Every Main Cast Member of Blood and Water Season 4

Ama Qamata - Puleng Khumalo

Ama Qamata brings Puleng Khumalo to life in Blood and Water Season 4.

As a high school student, Puleng has experienced her fair share of ups and downs in life, dealing with a trafficking ring and finding her long-lost sister.

In Season 4, Puleng needs to watch her back as leaders behind the trafficking ring threaten her with revenge. Aside from the dangers of having a stalker, Puleng is also romantically involved with her new love interest, Ivan Carvalho.

Blood and Water is Qamata's first major acting credit.

Khosi Ngema - Fikile Bhele

Fikile Bhele (played by Khosi Ngema) is Puleng's half-sister who was kidnapped when she was a child, but they eventually reunited.

At the end of Season 3, Fikile and Puleng's bond as sisters became stronger after going through sacrifices and challenges brought about by the trauma of the human trafficking ring.

Fikile is set to go all-out in protecting her boyfriend, Sam, in Season 4 from the revenge plot of the leaders of the trafficking ring.

Ngema's major acting credit comes in Blood and Water. The actress did appear as her character, Fikile, in Elite.

Thabang Molaba - Karabo “KB” Molapo

Thabang Molaba plays Karabo "KB" Molapo, Puleng's ex-boyfriend who aspires to be a rapper.

In Season 4, KB's career as a rapper takes a major turn after he performs one of his new songs inside a club in Episode 2.

KB's personal life, however, takes a drastic turn after his parents are both arrested and sentenced to prison due to their involvement in the human trafficking ring.

Molaba's other famous role is playing Mak in Diamond City.

Leroy Siyafa - Sam Nikosana

Leroy Siyafa's Sam Nikosana is the son of the school counselor and Fikile's boyfriend.

While Sam's life is threatened by the leader of the human traffickers, the character's journey in Season 4 mainly focuses on helping Fikile over her dangerous life choices, such as leaking Puleng's sex tape online.

Siyafa is also well-known for playing Mghobozi in King Shaka.

Mekaila Mathys - Tahira Kahn

Mekaila Mathys reprises her role as Tahira Kahn in Season 4.

Tahira is Fikile's rival in high school who serves as the Head Girl.

After her position as Head Girl is stripped from her in Season 3, Tahira is out for revenge and she is also up to no good since she is leading the way when it comes to cheating in exams.

Mathys previously appeared in Dominion, Deep State, and Die Sentrum.

Dillon Windvogel - Wade Daniels

Dillon Windvogel stars as Wade Daniels, Puleng's ex-boyfriend and the son of the school's headmistress.

After an emotional breakup with Puleng, Wade sets his sights on a new love interest, Asanda, in Season 4.

Windvogel has credits in Spinners, Bhai's Cafe, and Arendsvlei.

André Lamoglia - Ivan Caravalho

André Lamoglia returns his Elite character, Ivan Caravalho, in Blood and Water.

Ivan appears as an exchange student from Las Encinas School in Spain who quickly bonds with Puleng. After things get intimate between Ivan and Puleng, the pair becomes the subject of a sex tape that the latter's blackmailer is planning to spread throughout the school and online.

Lamoglia is best known for his appearances in Juacas, The Traitor, and Bia.

Gail Mabalane - Thandeka Khumalo

Gail Mabalane is part of Season 4's cast as Thandeka Khumalo, Puleng's mother.

Thandeka's journey in the brand-new season centers around finding a new job in the city as well as developing feelings for Fikile's father, Anthony.

Fans may recognize Mabalane for her roles in Indemnity, Unseen, and Rockville.

Odia Gwanya - Siya

Odia Gwanya

Odia Gwanya stars as Siya, Puleng's younger brother and Gail's son.

Siya continues to be one of his sister's support systems in Season 4 amid the threat of a looming blackmailer.

Gwanya previously appeared in Bhai's Cafe and Dinge van'n Kind.

Tumisho Masha - Principal Grootboom

Tumisho Masha appears as Principal Grootboom in Season 4.

Grootboom serves as Parkhurst High's new principal after the previous one was fired. During his introductory speech, he promises to uphold order for the school.

Masha is known for his roles in Invasion, The Domestic, and Gereza.

Natasha Thahane - Wendy Diamini

Natasha Thahane portrays Wendy Diamini, the school's most popular student and the head of the school magazine.

Amid the rampant cheating during the exams, Wendy is the one who complained to the principal about the students' illegal ways.

Thahane has credits in Lockdown, Skeem Saam, and Kedibone.

Arno Greeff - Christoper Ackerman

Arno Greeff's Christoper Ackerman is one of Fikile's close friends in Blood and Water.

In Season 4, Chris' house is at the center of controversy after it served as the venue of Puleng and Ivan's alleged sex tape.

Greeff previously portrayed Ben Hugo in Legacy. The actor also appeared in Recipes for Love & Murder, Vlugtig, and Playboyz.

Meggan Lee Johnstone - Leigh-Anne

Meggan Lee Johnstone returns in Season 4 as Leigh-Anne, Puleng's schoolmate who is consistently active on social media.

In the new season, Puleng accuses Leigh-Anne of leaking her and Ivan's sex video after finding out that she has a copy of it in her phone.

Blood and Water is Johnstone's only major acting credit.

Mpho Sibeko - Lunga

Mpho Sibeko stars as Lunga, Puleng's cousin who is secretly in love with Chris.

At the beginning of Season 4, Lunga tries so hard to hide his feelings for Chris, considering that the latter already has a girlfriend.

Sibeko is known for his roles in Don't Need a Man, Gold Diggers 2, and Rhythm City.

All episodes of Blood and Water Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.

