Marvel Reveals Unused MCU Black Panther Suit Combo In New Merch

Ever since Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing in 2020, fans have been anxious to learn how Marvel would adjust the sequel that became Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The project’s first trailer was released a few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con, and it’s blown people away. The nation is reeling from the loss of its king, just as another powerful player makes themselves known to Wakanda - potentially putting them all at risk.

Even with all this time having passed, it’s hard to imagine a Black Panther film completely devoid of T’Challa. Many fans think that Marvel should have recast the role so he could live on and inspire more people, but alas, that ship has sailed. Instead, it seems the story has been retooled entirely to honor Boseman’s legacy and how his loss also plays into the fictional world.

For those who are missing the late actor and seeing his iconic role on the big screen, Hot Toys has announced a new figure which could help ease that weight. Not only will they be offering fans a high-quality improvement of an old figure, but added accessories will allow collectors to put a new suit combination on display for the character.

An Unused Black Panther Look

Hot Toys has just announced a new and improved 1/6 scale figure of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in his first Black Panther suit, which debuted on screen in Captain America: Civil War.

The suit looks gorgeous and, sadly, hasn’t been seen in use on screen since the early parts of the Black Panther film.

Marvel

For reference, this is what it looked like in the finished product, as seen during the chase scene with Bucky Barnes.

Marvel

As exciting as a remaster of his first suit is, the figure also shines the spotlight on a new unused outfit combo.

Marvel

He will come with his tribal mask and spear shield, which was not originally part of the outfit.

Marvel

The mask was only ever seen in the waterfall scenes, and he wore a lot less clothing.

Marvel

The figure also comes with an unmasked headsculpt of the late actor.

Marvel

They absolutely nailed the likeness to Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel

This suit had a previous release alongside his debut movie in 2016, but this version features a few upgrades. These include an enhanced muscular body suit, improved suit texture detail, and added foot articulation.

Marvel

Hot Toys Gives Fans Another Chance for Boseman

There’s no doubt about it; this new version of Black Panther’s original suit looks phenomenal. Though it is a little strange to include his Tribal helmet and shield—they just feel like a lazy addition. Many fans will likely have trouble displaying the figure with those in a cohesive manner anyway, seeing as the strange suit combo was never on screen.

Many collectors are probably thrilled to have this figure re-released. The moment Chadwick Boseman passed away, the original Captain America: Civil War figure for T’Challa rose in price significantly. Now those who love that first suit will finally be able to not only own their own version of it but the figure will be improved in its own right as well.

Staying with this trend, it wouldn't be all too surprising if Hot Toys decided they want to release an improved version of either Boseman’s Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War suit. After all, an announcement tying into Wakanda Forever could be a great move.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.