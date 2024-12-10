Heading into the finale of Black Doves, viewers need to know whether Sam survives the final confrontation.

Critics have praised Netflix's new spy series Black Doves for its genre-blending narrative and stellar performances.

The show, starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire, boasts a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was renewed for a second season.

Knightley's portrayal of Helen, a spy entangled in a web of betrayal and intrigue, earned her nominations for both Critics' Choice and Golden Globe awards.

Does Sam Die in Black Doves?

Netflix

In the finale of Black Doves, Sam Young grapples with the world of assassins and spies, as his final actions show his loyalty and love for Helen Webb.

Together, Sam and Helen reveal the mystery behind Jason's (Andrew Koji) murder, ultimately discovering that Trent Clark (Angus Cooper), the son of London crime boss Alex Clark (Tracey Ullman), orchestrated the hit to cover up his accidental killing of Ambassador Chen.

The final confrontation culminates in Sam killing Trent, sparing Helen the emotional weight of pulling the trigger herself. So, Sam doesn't die, but he does take a life.

Series creator Joe Barton revealed to Tudum that this decision highlights Sam's willingness to sacrifice his morality for Helen. By breaking his code against killing those who aren’t inherently evil, Sam's choice reflects his respect and gratitude toward her. As Barton explained, Sam's actions stem from love and a sense of duty, as Helen had previously jeopardized her safety to save him:

"He does it because he loves [Helen] and because he owes her and because he’s trying to protect her from the burden of killing that kid. He’s always lived his life by this code of not killing innocent people. Though you can argue that Trent isn’t innocent, that he’s done bad things, he’s still a gentle soul who's made a terrible mistake."

Despite his act of mercy, Sam's decision has consequences, tying him further to the assassin's life, which he hoped to leave behind.

Sam's survival, however, is bittersweet. His decision to protect Helen comes at the cost of his happiness with Michael (Omari Douglas). By the end of the season, Sam recognizes that his involvement with the Clarks has made it impossible for him to build a future with Michael.

This realization solidifies Sam's tragic hero arc: he saves others while sacrificing his chance for peace.

Sam should return in Season 2, joining Keira Knightley, whose schedule shouldn't be tied down to a potential return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Season 1 of Black Doves is streaming on Netflix.