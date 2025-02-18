Black Clover: Will Season 5 Of The Anime Ever Come Out? (2025 Update)

Fans continue to wait for Black Clover Season 5, as years have passed since the anime's last new episode was released. As the Black Clover manga comes to a close soon, what hope remains for the anime to continue its run?

Since its 2017 debut, Black Clover has captivated anime fans worldwide with its action-packed story based on Yūki Tabata's ongoing manga.

The series' four seasons aired between 2017 and 2021, gaining critical acclaim, but there has been no official word on a potential Season 5 since its 170-episode run concluded. Centered on Asta and Yuno, two orphans with opposing magical abilities, the anime follows their journey to become the Wizard King.

Will Black Clover Season 5 Be Released?

Black Clover

With Studio Pierrot set to attend AnimeJapan 2025, speculation is growing that Black Clover Season 5 could finally be revealed.

The anime has been on hiatus since March 2021, with only the 2023 movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King released since then. It's important to note that Season 4 caught up with the manga the series was based on, so patience was key.

However, the manga is currently in its final stretch, making it the perfect time for an anime continuation.

AnimeJapan, scheduled for March 22-25, is a major event where studios unveil upcoming projects, and with Black Clover celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, fans are hoping for an official update.

One major factor affecting the anime's return is Studio Pierrot's workload.

The studio is currently finishing Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, with the final season expected in 2025. Once that wraps up, Pierrot may shift focus to either Black Clover or the long-awaited sequel to Boruto.

While some fans speculate that Black Clover won't return until the manga concludes, others believe the anime could resume sooner, adapting the remaining arcs in a split-cour format.

The problem with waiting for the manga to end is that there's no official confirmation of when Yuki Tabata will finish writing and illustrating new chapters.

In the case that Pierrot does make an announcement at AnimeJapan 2025, a late 2025 or early 2026 release for Season 5 could be a possibility.

Similarly, fans are hopeful that One-Punch Man, which hasn't had a new season since 2019, will get an official release window at AnimeJapan 2025.

What Could Happen in Black Clover Season 5?

Black Clover Season 5 is expected to continue adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, covering events from around chapters 272-331, where Asta and Liebe's newly formed bond is put to the test against the devils Lilith and Nahamah.

Season 5 is likely to feature battles against the Dark Triad (Dante, Vanica, and Zenon) each wielding power from the rulers of the underworld. Yuno Grinberryall is also set to have a standout moment, while a climactic battle involving Dante and a key Black Bulls member could take center stage.

With almost 100 manga chapters (97) available for adaptation since Season 4 ended at chapter 270 (and parts of 272), the anime has plenty of material to draw from.

Hopefully, production may be underway following the success of The Sword of the Wizard King, though fans may have to keep waiting for anime episodes.

Sick of waiting for the return of Black Clover? Discover the Top 10 returning anime series coming in 2025.

Black Clover Seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Crunchyroll.