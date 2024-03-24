Black Clover Season 5: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Fans are wondering if Black Clover Season 5 will ever be released years after its last new episode.

Based on the Yūki Tabata manga, Black Clover has captured the attention of anime fans worldwide since its 2017 debut.

The series ran for four seasons from 2017 to 2021, earning critical acclaim and amassing a passionate fanbase. However, no word on whether the series will ever return for a Season 5 has been made public since its initial 170 episodes.

Will Black Clover Season 5 Be Released?

Black Clover

As of writing, it remains unclear if a fifth season of Black Clover will ever air.

Black Clover Season 5 has not yet been announced for release, but it could be soon.

Season 4 ended not because the show had fallen out of the zeitgeist, but because it had caught up to the manga the series was based on.

Two years after the end of Season 4, a movie based on the show, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, was released, making some think the TV series could be primed for a comeback.

Adding to this potential wetting of the palette for a fifth season of the Black Clover anime comes the recent announcement the series' first four seasons would begin streaming on Netflix.

Season 1 will come to the streamer on April 1, while the rest of the anime's run to this point has been announced for later in the year.

The Black Clover manga has been slowly releasing new chapters since Season 4's end, so there is much more source material for the anime to adapt.

The manga is in the middle of its final arc, meaning an end to the story is in sight. However, releases for this final act have been slow, so an exact end date has yet to be confirmed.

Black Clover anime studio Studio Pierrot may be waiting for the manga to finish its run before adapting that final arc of the story in a potential Season 5.

Studio Pierrot has kept busy since Black Clover Season 4. It is working on several other anime series including Puzzle & Dragons, Kingdom Season 5, Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been successful for the studio, marking the return of the beloved Bleach anime from the early '00s. This Bleach sequel could also precede a return to Black Clover as it remains unknown when the latter's manga story will finish.

What Could Happen in Black Clover Season 5?

Since the end of Season 4, 92 new chapters of the Black Clover manga have been released, meaning there is plenty of story to cover if the anime team returns to that universe.

Following a young boy named Asta, Black Clover has told his story as he is revealed to have no magical powers in a world where sorcery is commonplace.

Asta becomes special, though, as he acquires an anti-magic grimoire and plots to become the next great wizard king.

Season 4 ended with Asta preparing to go to war with the current Wizard King (Volume 27 of the manga), as he and his team of mages (the Black Bulls) continue to train for the conflict ahead.

A fifth Black Clover season would likely focus again on Asta's quest for power and a new incoming threat from the underworld (picking up around Volume 28 of the manga).

The Dark Triad - introduced later in the Black Clover anime - has proven a major threat as the group aims to unleash the all-powerful Devils of the underworld.

This group's emergence has caused Asta (and the rest of the world) to put their differences aside to focus on the threat the Dark Triad poses.

While surely the show will return to Asta's quest to take the Wizard King's throne, that will also be paired with the devilish duel on the horizon with the Dark Triad.

Black Clover is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Read more about anime on The Direct:

Maboroshi Anime Movie's True Meaning & Ending Explained

Tower of God Season 2 Release, News and Everything We Know

Solo Leveling Episode 10: Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Demon Slayer 2024 Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?