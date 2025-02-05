One Punch Man Season 3 Release Update Expected At Upcoming Anime Con

An exciting update on the long-awaited One-Punch Man Season 3 is quickly approaching.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is expected to continue the Monster Association Arc, bringing intense battles against Orochi and Gyoro Gyoro, new characters like Psykos, and deeper exploration of Garou's evolution.

The return of One-Punch Man is one of the most anticipated of the year, especially considering the series hasn't aired since 2019.

One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man is set to be part of AnimeJapan 2025, where fans are excited to finally receive a long-awaited update on Season 3's release.

AnimeJapan 2025 is set to take place from March 22-25 in Tokyo, Japan. The annual event, one of the largest in the anime industry, is bound to offer a bevy of updates on a variety of popular anime series.

While One-Punch Man won't have its own dedicated panel, new information could still be revealed through other announcements at the event.

One-Punch Man Season 3 was officially announced in August 2022, with Makoto Furukawa as Saitama and Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou returning in their roles.

Season 3 will return in 2025, marking 10 years since the first season aired.

When Will One Punch Man Season 3 Be Released?

Despite initial hopes for a shorter wait, One-Punch Man Season 3 has now surpassed the longest gap between seasons in the series' history.

Season 1 of One-Punch Man was announced in March 2015 and premiered in Japan in October, with the English dub following in July 2016. Season 2 was confirmed in September 2016 but faced a three-year delay, releasing in April 2019 in Japanese and October 2019 in English.

Season 3 was initially expected to be released before the end of 2024, which would have put the English dub in early to mid-2025. However, with no confirmed date yet, it is now more likely to premiere in the summer or fall.

Hopefully, AnimeJapan 2025 will provide a more narrow release window, giving fans an idea of when Saitama will return.

One-Punch Man is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.