Why Did Benji Gregory Have a Service Dog?

When ALF star Benji Gregory was found dead in his car on June 13, his service dog Hans was found lying next to him - an animal many people wonder why he had.

Gregory was best known by audiences for his work as a child actor on the hit ALF TV series. He appeared in all four seasons of the beloved 1980s comedy as Brian Tanner, the middle child of the central Tanner family.

He would later appear in titles like the Back to the Future animated series and Once Upon a Forest before moving away from the spotlight and living a life of relative anonymity in the early '90s.

Benji Gregory's Service Dog Explained

Benji Gregory

News recently broke that former child actor Benji Gregory had sadly passed away in mid-June, being found alongside his service dog, Hans.

Gregory was 46 years old and was found dead in his car in a Peoria, Arizona parking lot.

The cause of his death is still pending. Some have speculated he may have accidentally fallen asleep in his car in the blistering Arizona heat, tragically passing due to vehicular heatstroke (via TMZ).

Lying beside him was his service dog, a pug named Hans, who had also sadly passed.

It may be shocking to some that Gregory had a service dog, as he had no visible disability or impairment. Most commonly, service animals are used to help those whose navigation skills are impaired (e.g., the blind or those in wheelchairs).

However, service dogs have a variety of uses that go beyond that.

It was noted in the report of Gregory's death that he suffered from depression and bipolar disorder and had a severe sleep disorder that would - at times - keep him awake for days.

It is unknown exactly why Gregory had Hans, but it likely had to do with his status as someone with medically diagnosed bipolar disorder.

A psychiatric assistance dog (PAD) can be used by those who suffer from mental illnesses like bipolar disorder and depression and is there to serve as an emotional anchor for their owner in places where dogs are not traditionally allowed, like public transit or office buildings.

These canine companions are also specifically trained (unlike an emotional support animal) to recognize signs of their owner's mental illness and help them work through their struggles.

Hans may also have helped Gregory with his sleep disorder. A specific breed of service dog can be used for those who are medically sleep-impaired to help them navigate the behavioral effects of sleep deprivation, recognize cues of sleep disturbances mid-sleep, and pull their owner out of it.

The Direct sends its deepest condolences to Benji Gregory, his family, and friends during this difficult time.

Read more TV stories on The Direct:

Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Full Cast of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Claim to Fame Season 3 Spoilers: Celebrity Relatives Speculation Explained

Tower of God Season 2 Character and Cast Guide