Beast Games: Meet Courtney Ferris, Player 424 - 4 Things to Know About Her

Courtney Ferris (Player 424) is getting a lot more screen time in Beast Games since she made it into the top 10 cast of the Prime Video series, and then the top six. Now that she's being featured more, many viewers want to know more about her.

A lot of people were given the chance to bring home the biggest prize in game show history ($5 million) when Beast Games first began. However, what started with 1,000 players is winding down, with only six now remaining for the finale.

The show didn't receive a lot of praise from critics, but that didn't matter as it has been one of the top shows on Amazon Prime Video since the first episode debuted.

Who Is Courtney Ferris From Beast Games? Biography Details

Courtney Ferris Studied Psychology in College

Before Courtney decided to try her luck at Beast Games, she went to college to study psychology. In an interview with Voyagela, the now-27-year-old revealed that she originally planned on "getting [her] PhD in Cognitive and Behavioral Neuroscience" while she was still studying:

"So I studied Psychology in college, planning on getting my PhD in Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience – yikes. Not exactly what my dreams were made of, but I love Psychology, so I thought, why not."

While that option was on the table, Courtney also revealed that her true passion was photography, but was told that it wouldn't be a sustainable career. However, she stated that she got an "opportunity to move to Hawaii" to "shoot surf photography," which she ultimately chose over her PhD:

"Without much passion behind that goal, a much more tempting option knocked at my door. After graduating college I had the opportunity to move to Hawaii, shoot surf photography, manage a cafe, and teach yoga for a living. So of course like any totally sane person would do, I chose that instead of a PhD, and I’m so glad I did."

Courtney Has Always Had a Passion for Photography

As mentioned, Courtney always enjoyed psychology, but was much more passionate about photography.

In an interview with CanvasRebel, she explained where her love for photography came from, revealing that her grandfather "owned a photo studio on the East Coast:"

"I have always had a passion for photography. Maybe its in my blood. My grandpa owned a photo studio on the East coast, which was ran by my father after my grandpa passed, and now I run a Creative Agency, which started as a photography business."

Courtney also explained how following her dreams totally changed her life and made it feel like she was "living a total fantasy life [she] could've never imagined." She then talked about how her experiences gave her familiarity with the business world:

"I never knew my life would turn into what it has just by pursuing my passion for photography, but when you follow your dreams, life starts to become a dream and one day you’re living a total fantasy life you could’ve never imagined. Although I started off as just a photographer, I learned the ins and outs of business and ended up turning multiple businesses into my clients, doing photo and video for them."

The Beast Games star then revealed how her life and career continued to change as she gained more experience. While she still shoots as a photographer, she also "became the one in front of the camera" as a model:

"I accepted every opportunity I could. Real Estate photography, event coverage, weddings, model photoshoots, restaurants, EVERYTHING. Once I learned how to score a client, it snowballed from there. My clients stopped hiring me for my photography as I grew out of that lane and into a new one… I became the one in front of the camera instead of behind it. This is where my life completely changed… or in other words, life took a left turn."

Courtney Co-founded Death2Digital

Courtney is now the CEO and co-founder of a creative agency called Death2Digital, which originally started out as just a photography and videography business.

In the Voyagela interview, Courtney talked a little bit about how the business got started, revealing that it was founded after she left Hawaii.

According to Courtney, she left Hawaii and moved back to Arizona. Upon returning, she met up with someone named Jacob, "who had the exact same passions and dreams as [her]:"

"COVID hit and I moved back home to AZ, where I began to bartend. Sure maybe my dreams were shattered, but I knew I could figure it out since I’ve done it once before. This is when I met Jacob, a likeminded and talented maverick in the creative world, who had the exact same passions and dreams as me."

Courtney then revealed that the two founded Death2Digital, which has since provided services for "artists, celebrities, influential people, fortune 500 companies," and more:

"From here we turned our dreams into goals and started our photography/videography business: DEATH2DIGITAL. Since then we have been all over the world hired by artists, celebrities, influential people, fortune 500 companies, hotels and restaurants, you name it!"

Courtney Made it to Beast Games' Top 6

Courtney made it into Beast Games' top 6 in a bit of an unconventional way. When the top 10 were revealed, they each had to choose a portion of $1 million to take. Everyone collectively agreed to all split it equally, meaning each person would get $100,000.

However, one contestant, JC (read some biography details about him here), decided to take $650,000, leaving everyone after him essentially nothing.

The catch for the money was that the players would have to use what they took to bribe everyone else into voting them into the top 6.

Every other person in the top 10 called the other contestants and either bribed them with money or with words to get votes. Courtney decided to stay completely out of the drama, though. She didn't make a single call or bribe one cent.

Courtney's decision paid off for her in the end as she was the last contestant voted into the top 6.

However, the episode didn't end there, and a massive bombshell was dropped. After Mr. Beast brought the top six contestants together, he rolled out another cart carrying $5 million.

Mr. Beast told the remaining players that they could be competing for a grand prize of $10 million if someone would flip a coin and win the call. However, if the person lost the coin flip, they would be eliminated.

Courtney passed on the opportunity pretty early along with Emma (Player 937), cementing herself in the finale as someone who will compete for the prize money no matter if it is $5 million or $10 million.

Gage (Player 974) decided to flip the coin, but the episode cut to black before the audience could see the result.

How To Follow Courtney Ferris Online

