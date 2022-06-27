Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Shares DC Selfie With New Supergirl Actress (Photo)

DC's forthcoming feature film The Flash, starring embattled actor Ezra Miller, is currently slated for Summer 2023. The movie not only serves as a solo outing for Barry Allen, who has previously appeared in both versions of Justice League, but is also set to return Michael Keaton to the cape and cowl of Batman and introduce fans to a new cinematic version of Supergirl.

Sasha Calle will play the Girl of Steel, but it's not currently known if the actress will be portraying Kara Zor-El, the most well-known incarnation of the character and Superman's cousin, or a different version entirely.

Meanwhile, for HBO Max, DC is in post-production on a Batgirl movie starring In The Heights' Leslie Grace in the title role as Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, who will again be brought to life by fan-favorite J.K. Simmons.

At present, Calle's Supergirl and Grace's Batgirl have not met on-screen, and no DC project has been confirmed to feature both actresses as their characters. But a new photo op might only serve to whet fans' appetites for a superhero team-up.

Batgirl and Supergirl Share A Selfie

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has taken to Twitter to share a selfie with Supergirl actress Sasha Calle with the caption, "we saving all da universes... ya hurddd meh!".

Check out the pic below:

Credit: Leslie Grace's Twitter

Calle and Grace: World's Finest

As was previously mentioned, this particular image is sure to make fans clamor for a Supergirl and Batgirl team-up in an upcoming DC movie or series.

There is a precedent for such a collaboration, after all. Batman and Superman have been teaming up for decades in comics, movies, and animated series, and the pair have developed a partnership that works well for both of them in most instances. As such, the duo has the honorific of "World's Finest."

What's more is that the Arrowverse shows on The CW were building to Melissa Benoist's Supergirl and Ruby Rose's Batwoman being pals, much in the vein that Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne are. However, Rose left the role before the friendship could really be developed.

It's also very much worth noting that Ben Affleck is largely done with the Batman role and Henry Cavill sadly doesn't look to be reprising Superman anytime soon. Grace's Batgirl and Calle's Supergirl could be the DCEU's new World's Finest. Both actresses are young, brand new to their roles, and could conceivably play them for a long time. Plus, if the above selfie is any indication, the two are already getting along famously.

Batgirl is currently without a release date, but will land on HBO Max before the end of the year. The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters June 23, 2023, although the mounting allegations against Ezra Miller continue to put its release date further and further up in the air.