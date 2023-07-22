Barbie Soundtrack Released: Listen to All 17 Songs

Barbie's soundtrack features tons of incredible songs headlined by artists like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish.

One of the strongest aspects of Barbie is its music. Marketing for the film has emphasized that there will be musical sequences, with the trailers showing Margot Robbie's titular character and Ryan Gosling's Ken dancing in Barbieland.

More so, Warner Bros. even released Gosling's performance of his song "Just Ken" ahead of its release to hype up the movie's musical numbers.

Every Song In the Barbie Movie Soundtrack

Barbie's soundtrack is produced by Mark Ronson and it features a plethora of famous artists, such as Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish.

The soundtrack has 16 songs, and fans can listen to each of them below:

"Choose Your Fighter" - Ava Max

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"Speed Drive" - Charli XCX

"Hey Blondie" - Dominic Fike

"Dance The Night" - Dua Lipa

"Barbie Dreams" - Fifty Fifty featuring Kali

"Butterflies" - Gayle

"Home" - Haim

"WATITI" - Karol G featuring Aldo Ranks

"Silver Platter" - Khalid

"Pink" - Lizzo

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)

"Angel" - PinkPantheress

"I’m Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling

"Journey To The Real World" - Tame Impala

"Forever & Again" - The Kid Laroi

Additional track: "Push" - Matchbox20

This is an additional track that is not included in Barbie's official soundtrack but was featured prominently in the movie. "Push" is the song that the Kens sang to the Barbies during a pivotal moment in the film.

All songs from the Barbie movie soundtrack are available to stream or purchase on major music platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Also an official CD and poster combo and vinyl for the soundtrack are now available for purchase on Amazon and the album's official website.

Barbie is now playing in theaters worldwide.