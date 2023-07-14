How to Watch All Barbie Movies In Order

Prior to Margot Robbie's live-action Barbie adaptation, there were dozens of family-friendly movies about the classic Mattel doll.

The iconic fashion doll has brought children joy for over six decades, expanding greatly since its original figure.

This is an expansive list of animated, CGI, and other related Barbie films and where to find them online.

Most of these Barbie films are standalone projects. Still, there are several series that run together: The Barbie Fairytopia series, The Barbie Mariposa series, The Barbie in a Mermaid Tale series, The Barbie & Her Sisters series, and The Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures series.

Every Barbie Movie in Order

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)

Directed by Owen Hurley and starring Kelly Sheridan, Barbie in the Nutcracker is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

The second Barbie movie also starred Kelly Sheridan and was directed by Owen Hurley, Barbie as Rapunzel is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie of Swan Lake (2003)

Once again, Owen Hurley was the director and Kelly Sheridan starred in Barbie of Swan Lake which is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Directed by William Lau and starring Kelly Sheridan, Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie: Fairytopia (2005)

The first Barbie: Fairytopia film was directed by Walter P. Martishius and William Lau as Kelly Sheridan returned to voice the lead character Elina. Fairytopia is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

William Lau and Walter P. Martishius return to direct the sequel, Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia. Kelly Sheridan stars in the film that's available to buy or rent online.

Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007)

Directed solely by William Lau and starring Kelly Sheridan, Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow completes the Fairytopia trilogy. This film is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus 3-D (2005)

Directed by Greg Richardson, Kelly Sheridan stars in the whimsical Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus 3-D, available to buy or rent online.

Barbie Diaries (2006)

Barbie Diaries is directed by Eric Fogel and stars Kelly Sheridan, it's available to buy or rent online.

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

Greg Richardson returns to direct the ensemble film Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses. Kelly Sheridan stars in the film, which is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie as the Island Princess (2007)

Barbie as the Island Princess stars Kelly Sheridan and is directed by Greg Richardson; it's available to buy or rent online.

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)

The first of the Mariposa series, Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends stars Chiara Zanni and is directed by Conrad Helmet. It's currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie Mariposa and The Fairy Princess (2013)

Closing out the two-part series, Barbie Mariposa and The Fairy Princess stars Kelly Sheridan and is directed by William Lau. It's currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Director Gino Nichele leads Barbie and the Diamond Castle, starring Kelly Sheridan, and the film is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie in ‘A Christmas Carol’ (2008)

This holiday film stars Kelly Sheridan and is directed by William Lau. It's currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

Directed by Conrad Helton, Kelly Sheridan stars in Barbie Presents: Thumbelina, now available to buy or purchase online.

Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2008)

The franchise brings a modern-aged rendition of a classic story, with William Lau serving as the director of Barbie and the Three Musketeers. Kelly Sheridan stars in the film that's available to buy or purchase online.

Sing Along with Barbie (2009)

A fun musical short, Sing Along with Barbie stars Kelly Sheridan and is available to buy or purchase online.

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)

Directed by Adam Wood, Barbie in a Mermaid Tale stars Kelly Sheridan to kick off the two-part series. It's currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2011)

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 is the last of the series and is directed by William Lau. Kelly Sheridan stars in the film that's currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Directed by William Lau and Conrad Helten, Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale stars Diana Kaarna in the trendy film that's currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011)

Starring Diana Kaarina and directed by William Lau, the mysterious Barbie: A Fairy Secret is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

Directed by Ezekiel Norton and starring Diana Kaarina, Barbie: Princess Charm School is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

Directed by Mark Baldo and starring Diana Kaarina, Barbie: Princess Charm School is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar (2012)

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar stars Kelly Sheridan and is directed by Ezekiel Norton. It's currently available only to buy online.

Barbie in the Pink Shoes (2013)

Directed by Owen Hurley and starring Kelly Sheridan, Barbie in the Pink Shoes is available to buy or rent online.

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale (2013)

Kicking off the Sisters series is Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale, starring Kelly Sheridan and directed by Kyran Kelly. It's currently available to buy or rent online and audiences can set a reminder on Netflix if it returns to that streamer.

Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure (2015)

Directed by Andrew Tan Michael Goguen, Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure continues the series. The film starring Kelly Sheridan is currently available to buy or rent online.

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase (2016)

Ken Cunningham, Conrad Helt, and Michael Goguen team up to direct Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase. The final film in the Sisters series stars Kathleen Barr and is currently available to buy or rent online.

Barbie: The Pearl Princess (2014)

Directed by Ezekiel Norton and starring Kelly Sheridan, Barbie: The Pearl Princess is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie and the Secret Door (2014)

Starring Kelly Sheridan and directed by Karen J. Loyd the mysterious Barbie and the Secret Door is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

Directed by Ezekiel Norton and starring Kelly Sheridan, Barbie in Princess Power is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie in Rock ’N Royals (2015)

Directed by Michael Goguen and Karen J. Lloyd and starring Kelly Sheridan, Barbie in Rock 'N Royals is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

Starring Erica Lindbeck, Barbie: Spy Squad turns up the action. Directed by Michael Goguen and Conrad Helten, the animated film is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: Star Light Adventure (2016)

Directed by Michael Goguen and Andrew Tan and starring Erica Lindbeck, Barbie: Star Light Adventure is currently available to buy or stream online.

Barbie: Video Game Hero (2017)

Starring Erica Lindbeck, Barbie: Video Game Hero is directed by Conrad Helten, Ezekiel Norton, and Michael Goguen. It's currently available to buy or rent online and audiences can set a reminder on Netflix if it returns to that streamer.

Barbie: Dolphin Magic (2017)

Barbie: Dolphin Magic begins the popular Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures series. Directed by Conrad Helton and starring Erica Lindbeck, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Barbie Princess Adventure is directed by Conrad Helton and stars America Young as Barbie. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday is directed by Cassandra Mackay and stars America Young and Cassidy Naber. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams (2021)

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams is directed by Scott Plydell-Pearce. It stars America Young as Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Amber May as Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Barbie: Epic Road Trip (2022)

Barbie: Epic Road Trip is directed by Conrad Helten and stars America Young. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)

Barbie: Mermaid Power is directed by Emory Myrick and stars America Young. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure is directed by Steve Daye and stars Kristen Day. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Barbie (2023)

Greta Gerwig is back directing Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The highly-anticipated Warner Bros. film releases on Friday, June 21 exclusively in theaters. It will eventually become available to stream on Max.