Does Barbie Have an End-Credits Scene?

Should you stick around after the credits in Barbie for a post-credits scene?

Barbie and its star-studded cast of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and more has finally arrived in theaters to rave reviews from critics and moviegoers alike.

Should You Stay After Barbie's Credits?

Unfortunately, there is no reason to stick around after the credits of Barbie, as the Margot Robbie movie does not have a post-credits scene.

But that's not to say the door is closed to more stories with Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken. The actress, along with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz and director Greta Gerwig, has been open about the potential for more movies.

The focus behind Barbie was clearly on telling this particular story with no immediate plans for sequels or spin-offs - although many fans are already calling for Gosling's Ken to take the lead in his own tale.

Whether a sequel happens, it's unclear exactly how involved Gerwig may be, as the Barbie filmmaker is now preparing to team up with Netflix on its Narnia movie adaptations, which ought to keep her busy for a while.

For now, there appear to be no official plans for more live-action Barbie, and the 2023 movie certainly does little to tease a sequel or anything more to come, neither before nor after the credits.

Barbie is playing now in theaters worldwide.