Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer Release Update Isn't What We Want To Hear

The latest update on a new Avengers: Doomsday trailer may not be one that most want to hear. Doomsday is expected to be not only the biggest movie of the year but also the biggest cinematic experience Marvel Studios has ever delivered in its 18-year history. However, after an initial promotional tour that broke records for the MCU, Marvel Studios has been particularly quiet with regard to a public push for the movie's theatrical release.

Following reports indicating that a new Avengers: Doomsday trailer would be released on Sunday, April 26, multiple insiders indicated that this was not the case. According to insider Daniel Richtman, a new trailer for the movie is coming 'soon,' but there is no specific date for its debut. He noted that Disney does not "usually release trailers over the weekend:"

"I hear there is a 'Avengers Doomsday' trailer coming 'soon' but I don't have a specific date yet. There is a rumor it's coming this Sunday but Disney don't usually release trailers over the weekend. Will update when I get a date.'

X user @Cryptic4KQual was also uncertain if the trailer would be delivered this Sunday, but believes "it's coming sooner than we think." He felt it would be strange to show a trailer at CinemaCon in April only "to make the rest of the world wait two months:"

"Unfortunately, I'm uncertain if the 'Doomsday' trailer is coming on Sunday. However, I, among others, believe it's coming sooner than we think. The notion that it's arriving in July has to be BS. Why show it to the press, only to make the rest of the world wait two months?"

Richtman also shared another thought on the trailer, reiterating that Sunday "sounds like an odd day for Disney to release a trailer."

Marvel Studios kicked off Doomsday's promotional tour with four trailers for the film that were released ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, after the last of those trailers was released in early January 2026, Marvel has not released any new public material from the movie in the time since then. Marvel then shared a trailer for the movie for the attendees at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but that trailer was not released to the public.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the second MCU film released in 2026. Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Victor Von Doom, over two dozen MCU regulars and Marvel veterans will join this cast, as the movie shows Doctor Doom's quest to destroy the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

When Is Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer Coming Out Online?

Marvel Studios

As of writing, Marvel Studios is eight months out from bringing Avengers: Doomsday to theaters, meaning a trailer should not be far from being released publicly. While the trailer shown privately at CinemaCon is not expected to be uploaded online for the general public to see, Marvel is sure to continue this movie's marketing tour before long.

The best bet for when this would happen would be either the week of May 11 or the week of May 18, both of which lead up to Lucasfilm's release of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters. Considering this film is being released by Disney (the distributor for both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), it would make sense for Marvel to attach the trailer to not only another Disney product but one of the most anticipated movies of the year (Star Wars' first theatrical release since 2019).

When that trailer is released, it is likely to be much different from the one released at CinemaCon, which showed off multiple one-on-one matchups between the Avengers and X-Men. However, many hope and expect to see the first true look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom in this trailer, which has not been shown in any publicly-released footage. While the details for that trailer's content and release are still unknown, Marvel Studios is sure to deliver just enough to keep the hype train going for what should be the MCU's biggest movie ever.