Avengers: Doomsday Star Confirms 'Secret' Roster of Characters - And These 7 Superheroes Are Strong Candidates To Be In It

Avengers: Doomsday's cast has been set in stone since the chair announcement back in March 2025. Sure, there have been a couple of additions, such as Cassie Lang, who was shown in the film's CinemaCon trailer, and Steve Rogers. But they have been few and far between, making it seem like Marvel Studios is betting big on its original lineup.

A wrench was recently thrown in that plan, though. While promoting his return as Nightcrawler in Doomsday, actor Alan Cumming revealed that the highly anticipated movie features "secret" characters (via Deadline).

"Sometimes there were secret names in it because they didn't want to let out this certain character was coming back, so they called them somebody else in the script. It was so confusing."

Of course, Marvel Studios is famous for keeping its cards close to the vest. Prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the company swore Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to secrecy, not wanting to spoil their returns before fans could see the movie in theaters. Information leaked here and there, but the reserved approach paid off, as No Way Home took the box office return on the back of its Spider-Men team-up.

Doomsday will look to build on No Way Home's success by delivering its fair share of surprises. The only problem is that Marvel Studios has gone back to the well so many times that it's hard to predict who it will scoop up this time. Fortunately, there are a few characters that could deliver shock and awe that are still waiting in the wings.

Marvel Characters That Could Flip Avengers: Doomsday's Story On Its Head

Storm

20th Century Studios

When Doomsday's chair reveal made it to its X-Men section, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Halle Berry's name popped up. That didn't come to fruition, despite many of her former castmates getting the nod. Well, it's entirely possible that Marvel Studios left Berry off intentionally. After all, her mutant heroine has far more potential than Fox's movies let on.

Storm is an Omega-level mutant in the pages of Marvel Comics, capable of bringing the world to its knees. She's also spent time as the protector of the entire universe. If Kevin Feige and Co. really want to make up for the mistakes of the past, they will give Storm a red-carpet introduction in Doomsday that puts her on the same level as the likes of Thor and Sentry.

Jean Grey

20th Century Studios

Jean Grey has found herself in the headlines recently. All signs point to Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink bringing the mutant to life in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, causing problems for the titular character as he works to protect his city. But Sink's potential version of the character isn't the only one out there.

Famke Janssen portrayed Jean in the original X-Men movies. With James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, and so many others back in the fold, Janssen could be suiting up once again as well. Maybe Marvel Studios is trying to throw everyone off Jean's scent ahead of Brand New Day and Doomsday by keeping her out of all marketing material.

Rogue

20th Century Studios

It's hard to imagine that Cumming spent much time away from his X-Men teammates while filming. If that's the case, he might be teasing that more mutants are on the way. One name that is notably absent from the cast is Anna Paquin, who brought Rogue to life in Fox's first trilogy.

Rogue has the unique ability to steal other metahumans' powers. That sounds like something that would come in handy when facing off against a villain as dangerous as Doctor Doom. While she's not the biggest name that calls the X-Mansion home, Rogue's presence would be a welcome one in Doomsday.

T'Challa

Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, serve as the cherry on top of the Multiverse Saga sundae. And this era of the MCU can't go out without making a couple more big swings. Bringing back T'Challa would certainly constitute a big swing, and there are already breadcrumbs leading in that direction.

Rumors have circulated for years that Marvel Studios is looking to bring in a variant of Chadwick Boseman's iconic hero. F1 star Damson Idris has even had to field questions about taking over the role. If Doomsday isn't the right time to pass the baton, there may never be one.

Iron Man

Marvel Studios

The Multiverse Saga has been as much about honoring Tony Stark's legacy as it has been traveling to other realities. That's not all that surprising, given how much Iron Man helped build the MCU. But while it used to feel like the MCU would never bark up that heroic again, the winds are changing.

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU to play Doomsday's main villain, Doctor Doom. As cool as it will be to see Thor and the former Captain America go up against a bad guy who looks like their former friend, the conflict will have an Iron Man-sized hole in it. Letting Downey Jr. put on the suit and go a few rounds with Doom would leave the world gasping for air.

Quicksilver

Marvel Television

No character in MCU history would benefit from a multiverse do-over more than Quicksilver. Introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Pietro Maximoff was a thorn in the titular team's side alongside his sister, Wanda, before turning over a new leaf. He sacrificed himself to save Hawkeye and innocent Sokovians, making him one of the MCU's few one-and-done heroes.

Quicksilver also got the short end of the stick in WandaVision, where Evan Peters was revealed as Ralph Bohner, not his X-Men: Days of Future Past character. Whether it's Peters or Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the silver-haired speedster needs another chance at the big time.

Starfox

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has been struggling to make its post-credits scenes stick. Hercules has yet to return, and the same goes for Clea, who recruited Doctor Strange for a dangerous mission. But neither of those characters has the backstory that Starfox, who debuted in Eternals' post-credits scene, does.

The brother of Thanos, Starfox introduces himself to Druig and Co., offering to help them find their missing friends. He's been MIA ever since, but that needs to change soon. Starfox isn't a character the MCU can let go to waste, so Doomsday should provide him with a new purpose on the big screen.