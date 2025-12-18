Avengers: Doomsday Gets a New Title & Logo Overseas (And Fans Aren’t Loving It)

Avengers: Doomsday has a new title card and logo in overseas markets, and some fans are a bit skeptical about it. While the MCU has plenty of new material to release in 2026, the crown jewel for the year (and perhaps all of Marvel history) will be the fifth Avengers movie.

Marvel Studios revealed a title card and logo for Avengers: Doomsday to celebrate its international release, specifically in Brazil. Shared by @BeyondReporter_, the image showcases the Doomsday title card in Portuguese, utilizing the same font and color scheme as the English version. However, this new logo uses the Portuguese title Vingadores: Doutor Destino, which translates to Avengers: Doctor Doom in English.

Marvel Studios

While this change may not be immediately apparent on the surface, it brings Doctor Doom's full moniker into the title, rather than using a subtitle that hints at his place in the story.

Marvel Studios

Following this update, fans shared their thoughts on the unique international change to the fifth Avengers movie's title. @BeyondReporter took to X to call the new title "one of the worst titles ever translated in the country."

@Emppixel not only called the title "very bad" but even offered other ideas for what Disney and Marvel could have done. Specifically, "Doomsday" can be translated to other words like "Juízo Final" or "Fim dos Tempos," either of which they feel would have been better than just using Doom's name:

"To non-PT-BR speakers: They localized 'Avengers: Doomsday' to 'Avengers: Doctor Doom'. 'Doomsday' is a word that can be translated like 'Juízo Final' or 'Fim dos Tempos' 'Vingadores: Juízo Final' is a little meme, but works just fine. 'Avengers: Doctor Doom' is just very bad."

@SiddharthKaura2 shared the same sentiments in their post, calling the Avengers: Doctor Doom title "easily one of the worst title translations we've seen."

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third movie in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate and the fifth Avengers movie in MCU history. While plot details remain under wraps, 27 actors are officially confirmed for the movie's cast, which will feature the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four teaming up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How Marvel Hopes To Promote Avengers: Doomsday Successfully

Marvel Studios

Marvel is in a unique place in its history, as Doomsday will be the first Avengers movie released in seven years. Considering the up-and-down results fans have seen across the Multiverse Saga, this outing will be vital toward helping bring fans back to the big screen for the MCU.

With a year still left until Doomsday debuts in 2026, Marvel has plans to release four separate trailers for the movie, which will be exclusively attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash's run on the big screen. The first one will reportedly focus on Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers, and others are rumored to highlight characters like Thor, the X-Men, and Doctor Doom.

Looking ahead to the film's release in other countries, there is a chance Marvel may take a similar route with the title, highlighting Robert Downey's return as Doctor Doom. Doom will play one of the most pivotal roles in the story, even with dozens of MCU and legacy Marvel heroes involved with the greater narrative.