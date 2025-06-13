Avengers: Doomsday Reveals First New Cast Members Since Filming Started

In a new video on social media, Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo revealed two new cast members set to appear in the new movie, the first to be announced since filming started in late April. Earlier this year, fans got a sneak peek at the new Avengers cast, with names like Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Florence Pugh being confirmed to appear in the film via a now-iconic hours-long livestream; however, since that faithful day, casting news surrounding the project has been relatively quiet.

Two more actors have been cast in Avengers: Doomsday, and who they are will undoubtedly shock some. The news was announced just over two months after a large swath of the Avengers 5 ensemble was revealed online in early March, marking the first casting news for the film in quite some time.

According to a new video from the entertainment podcast Just the Nobodys, show hosts Ryan and Daniel Omoto have been cast in the upcoming Avengers film in a pair of undisclosed roles.

The video sharing the news shows the Omoto brothers talking with one-half of the Doomsday directing team, Joe Russo, where the boys ask the longtime MCU filmmaker if they can be in the new movie.

Instagram

After a beat, Russo replied, "You can totally be in the movie," saying he "[has] the perfect two parts:"

Q: "Okay Joe, you are the legend, the GOAT. We are here at Sands International Film Festival, and we have an Avengers offer for you. So, you were our very first interview. Your movie, 'The Grey Man' was our very first red carpet. Our first Q&A was at AGBO. It's alot of firsts. So, we were thinking that for our first movie appearance, cane we be in 'Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars' if we get an AGBO tattoo?" A: "I wouldn't even make you do that. You can totally be in the movie without an AGBO tattoo, unless you actually really want it. You're in the movie, and I have the perfect two parts. I got a good idea...The boys are in the movie."

How involved the pair's roles will be in the film remains unknown. The Russo Brothers followed up with the video going live, leaving a comment saying, "See you on set…"

Avengers: Doomsday production is ongoing in London, England. The film is due out in theaters on December 18, 2026, after a recent delay pushed it back from its initial May 2026 release date.

The new MCU movie will see classic Marvel Studios characters like Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Anthony Mackie's Captain America forced to team up with characters from legacy Marvel movie franchises like Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto to take on the terrifying Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

Who Will the Omoto Brothers Play in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

The Omoto Brothers took their shot and seemed to have struck gold, as the pair of social media stars is not headed for super-powered greatness, getting officially cast in an Avengers movie. Talk about an MCU fan's dream!

However, who exactly they will play in the new movie remains a massive question mark. Surely, the pair of podcast hosts will not bring to life some new Marvel Comics heroes brought to the screen for the first time, right?

The most likely scenario is that the pair will play a role similar to the one Joe Russo played in his cameo in Avengers: Endgame.

In that movie, the Doomsday co-director appeared on-screen for a single scene as one of the attendees of a support group for survivors of Thanos' snap headed up by Chris Evans' Captain America. He got one line, a second on camera, and then he was gone.

That feels about the level of involvement the Just the Nobodys hosts will get in the upcoming film, perhaps playing podcast hosts or social media influencers for a specific moment/scene before they are not heard from again.

Hopefully, this casting is just the first of many exciting new bits of information about the film and its characters that fans will start getting over the next few months.

With names like Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool missing from the initial cast list, fans are eager to know whether these heroes will appear in Avengers 5.