Marvel Studios Will Release the Anti-Avengers: Doomsday as Its Next Project

Marvel Studios' next Disney+ release will serve as the polar opposite of Avengers: Doomsday, and this move is one of the smartest strategic decisions the MCU has made as it heads into its eventual Multiversal endgame. Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the ultimate MCU crossover, as it finally brings together the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and the X-Men together as they join forces against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

While Doomsday is the kind of spectacle that defines modern blockbuster cinema, Marvel Studios' upcoming release leans more on a brutal, standalone story centered on a street-level hero: The Punisher: One Last Kill.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 12.

Why 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' Is The Perfect Anti-Avengers: Doomsday

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The Punisher: One Last Kill serves as the antithesis of Avengers: Doomsday in various ways, including its scope, character focus, and its deliberate isolation rather than a full-blown crossover. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation focuses on Frank Castle's personal journey before and during the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as he seeks to regain his purpose and rise above themes of vengeance and revenge.

Instead of Multiversal chaos, incursions, and world-ending events that define Doomsday, The Punisher: One Last Kill leans more on close-quarters violence in the underbelly of New York. The scale is small so that the story stays personal. The Punisher isn't fighting to prevent the collapse of reality; he is simply out to survive another day against dangerous enemies from his past seeking revenge against him.

Avengers: Doomsday is an ensemble feast packed with a stacked cast of returning MCU heroes and villains, headlined by the main trio of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. The focus is clearly on collective heroism, legacy handoffs, and unexpected Multiversal crossovers.

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Meanwhile, One Last Kill is laser-focused on Frank Castle alone, making it a raw character study for the broken man whose trauma and inability to find peace take center stage. If anything, this also fits the Punisher's "not a team player" mindset.

Doomsday is engineered for maximum crossover payoff, tying together years of build-up that began in the post-Avengers: Endgame era of the MCU. The Punisher: One Last Kill keeps Frank isolated by design, with no Daredevil, Jessica Jones, or even Karen Page to rely on. In many ways, this is a good thing because it allows Frank to retain his lone-wolf status, which raises the stakes for him in the dangerous world he operates in.

Avengers: Doomsday is classic MCU due to its crowd-pleasing nature and PG-13 spectacle. One Last Kill is the complete opposite of that, thanks to its historic TV-MA rating, which matches the exact tone that made Bernthal's Punisher iconic.

Why The Punisher: One Last Kill Is The Perfect MCU Palate Cleanser

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Having Avengers: Doomsday and The Punisher: One Last Kill drop in the same year is a brilliant approach for Marvel Studios.

By running a street-level, R-rated character study right alongside the biggest crossover event in MCU history, Marvel is proving that they can still deliver both.

It also delivers a solid message that not every MCU release needs to be world-ending. Introducing projects like Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher: One Last Kill ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠allows variety in tone, scale, and ambition, keeping the MCU feel fresh and unpredictable.

It's worth noting that The Punisher: One Last Kill isn't competing with Avengers: Doomsday. The pair of projects can co-exist because it shows that Marvel Studios is finally embracing the full spectrum of what their universe can deliver, rather than trying to make every project ambitious and world-changing.