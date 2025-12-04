Avatar Star Basically Confirms Surprise Return In Fire & Ash, Despite Their Character’s Death

Avatar: Fire and Ash may feature one actor whose character notably died in the original 2009 Avatar film. Behind a massive cast of characters seen in the first two Avatar films, Fire and Ash is expected to introduce new conflicts and players. Now, fans are learning new information on heroes from past movies who may not be quite done with their work yet.

Avatar star Laz Alonso shared a social media post that may have teased his return to the franchise as Tsu'tey. Posting on Instagram after the world premiere event for Avatar: Fire and Ash, he called the premiere "a full circle moment" while seeing the Avatar story "flourish into a bonafide franchise." Praising director James Cameron's efforts on the movie, he also closed the caption out by saying fans of his character, Tsu'tey, "may get a little treat:"

"Last night's 'Avatar: Fire & Ash' premiere was a full circle moment. Seeing what we built so long ago flourish into a bonafide franchise. Beautiful, suspenseful, heartfelt film, where James Cameron masterfully makes you feel & cheer for blue people & animals you believe are real while watching. A world building masterpiece anchored with great storytelling . Go see it December 19th in theaters everywhere! Oh! And if you’re a Tsu’Tey fan….. you may get a little treat…."

In February 2024, Avatar producer Jon Landau (who passed away in July 2024) confirmed Alonso would return for motion-capture work on Avatar 3. He posted a picture of himself with Alonso and fellow producer Wes Studi on Instagram with the caption, "It’s great to have Laz and Wes back for a little performance capture." Although this information was confirmed almost two years ago, Alonso's new Instagram post is the first possible indication that he may reprise his role as Tsu'tey in Fire & Ash.

In 2009's Avatar, Tsu'tey was the Omatikaya clan's strongest warrior and the chosen mate for Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri. Later in the film, he stood with Jake and the Na'vi in the fight against General Miles Quaritch and the Sky People (humans), but he was killed in battle.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in director James Cameron's Avatar saga. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh, Jake Sully and Neytiri continue to grieve their son's death while a new tribe of Na'vi allies with Colonel Quaritch and threatens the Omatikaya and their safety. Avatar: Fire and Ash will debut in theaters on Friday, December 19.

How Laz Alonso Could Return in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Disney

The Avatar franchise is known for its liberal use of the concept of death, with some characters being brought back in unique ways. Stephen Lang's Miles Quaritch was revived through a Na'vi body after getting shot with a massive arrow in the first movie, and Sigourney Weaver took on a new role as Kiri, who has a unique connection to the deceased Dr. Grace Augustine.

Considering how powerful the Pandoran deity Eywa is, Avatar 3 could open a door for Tsu'tey to come back after dying in the original movie. As he is one of the most powerful warriors in the franchise, he would surely come in handy as a fighter against villains as powerful as the new Na'vi tribe being introduced in this film.

Alonso's tease could also mean that he will bring one of Tsu'tey's family members to life, who may continue his legacy after the warrior's passing; however, nothing has been confirmed as of the time of writing.

With Avatar 3 being the longest film in franchise history, there should be plenty of room in the runtime to include a Tsu'tey comeback, if the story goes that route.