Avatar: Fire and Ash's first official clip teased Jake Sully's new alliance with the Wind Tribe and the unexpected invasion of Varang and the Mangkwan Clan (aka the Fire Na'vi). Following the emotional ending of Avatar: The Way of Water, the stakes are high for the upcoming threequel as the brewing conflict between Jake Sully (and his family) and the Sky People under the Research Development Administration (RDA) is once again pushed to the forefront. This time around, a brand new tribe, the Mangkwan Clan (aka the Ash People), arrives to engage in a dangerous alliance with the Sky People, which could lead to more trouble for Jake and his allies.

Marketing for Avatar: Fire and Ash has been ramping up, mainly focusing on the new Fire Na'vi villains and how distinct they are from other tribes due to being disconnected from nature. While the mystery surrounding the Fire Na'vi has yet to be explored, a glimpse of their violent nature is showcased in a new clip.

Avatar: The Way of Water's re-release screening included a special sneak peek at Avatar: Fire and Ash, showing the first official clip of the threequel featuring the Fire Na'vi.

The scene begins with the Sully family, alongside Spider, aboard the medusoid (large jellyfish-like creatures) of the Windtraders. They are joined by David Thewlas' Peylak, the head of the Tlalim Clan. The clip confirms that Jake Sully has a newfound alliance with the Windtraders, but details about their partnership are unknown.

While everything is going well, the peace is disrupted when Varang and her Mangkwan Clan ambushed the Sullys and the Windtraders. This appears to be the Sullys' first big mistake in Avatar: Fire and Ash, considering that they seem not to be prepared during the ambush. They also seem to be surprised by the attack because the Fire Na'vi attacked in the Wind tribe's territory, the Pandora's mountains.

Jake instructs Lo'ak to stay aboard the ship and look after his sisters, Kiri and Tuk, while he and Neytiri help the Wind tribe defend their territory against the Ash people. An epic aerial battle between the Wind Tribe (alongside Jake and Neytiri) then happens, leading to all-out chaos in the sky.

Lo'ak, though, disobeys orders and decides to join the battle. However, his comms are destroyed after one of the Fire Na'vi shoots down the medusoid with a burning arrow.

The clip ends with Neytiri shooting down several of the Fire Na'vi soldiers, setting the stage for her looming clash with Varang.

This is one of the three clips that are being shown in Avatar: The Way of Water's re-release that begins on October 3, 2025, in the United States. Other countries like the Philippines have already started screening Avatar 2's special re-release with a surprise introduction from director James Cameron on October 1, 2025.

As one of the biggest sequels of 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash brings back most of the first two movies' original stars, headlined by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Jack Champion, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet. The sequel will premiere in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Why the Sully Family Is In Big Trouble in Avatar 3

Avatar: Fire and Ash's latest clip provided an overview of how nefarious and calculated the Fire Na'vi will be, and the fact that they are reckless and hellbent on attacking the Sully family proves that they will stop at nothing to eliminate them.

The Sullys need to keep their guard up in the threequel to avoid making costly mistakes, considering they already lost their eldest son, Neteyam, in Avatar: The Way of Water.

While they made a mistake during the Mangkwan Clan's ambush, Jake and Neytiri still managed to hold their ground by killing some members of the Ash people. Still, the damage has been done because some of the Wind Traders died in battle.

It remains to be seen why the Fire Na'vi are focused on destroying Jake and his family, but it could have something to do with their unexpected alliance with Colonel Quaritch.

It's possible that the Sky People offered something in return to Varang, possibly giving them a larger territory once humanity's takeover of Pandora happens. This could explain why Varang spearheads the attack on the Sullys with the intent to kill.

Moreover, the fact that Lo'ak still disobeys his father's orders is pretty telling, especially after this same act led to the death of his brother in The Way of Water. However, there is a chance that this could be further explained in Fire and Ash, especially after director James Cameron confirmed that Lo'ak will be the next movie's new narrator.