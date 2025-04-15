Days after it happened discussion lingers about Morgan Mitchell's Australian Survivor exit.

After more than 40 days of play, Season 12 contestant (and former Olympian) Morgan Mitchell left the Australian spin-off of the hit reality series in shocking fashion.

She was voted out after making it to the final seven but refused to sit on the show's jury for the remainder of the series, marking a watershed moment for the Survivor franchise.

What Happened to Morgan in Australian Survivor?

Australian Survivor

Morgan Mitchell has been a topic of conversation for the way she left Australian Survivor.

While the American version of the series continues with its 48th season (read more about Survivor 48 here), the Australian spin-off marches along on the other side of the Equator.

As a part of that, this season was former Australian Olympic athlete Morgan Mitchell. Mitchell arrived on the scene having competed for her country at the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympic Games in 800m, making her instantly one to watch for her athletic prowess.

However, her run on the show ended just short of the finale, as she was voted off in Episode 21 of the 24-episode season.

She did not go silently, though, as is often the case with Survivor contestants. Instead of being voted out and joining the season's jury for the rest of its run, Mitchell opted to leave the series entirely, raising the eyebrows of viewers at home.

Since her departure from the series, much has been made about the dramatic fashion in which Mitchell left. Fans have speculated wildly about why she decided to stomp off and leave the show entirely rather than follow franchise procedure.

Some had thought something between Mitchell and the show was up for weeks, as the reality TV star was given a surprisingly lean amount of screen time compared to other contestants who made it just as far as her.

Mitchell was not even the only Australian Survivor contestant to have a shocking exit this season, with Australian stonemason Ben Bylett being forced to leave earlier in this run.

Mitchell has not officially commented on her departure, but there have been whispers about the circumstances surrounding her exit.

The former Australian Survivor contestant reportedly shared some of her thoughts about the show on her personal Instagram Story in the wake of her exit airing on Australian TV.

In some now-expired posts on the photo-sharing platform (as preserved by fans on Reddit), she wrote that she "went through a lot of BS" on the show that was not shown in the final edit, and she "will have [her] say."

There has been speculation that Mitchell may have had to sign an NDA regarding her experience on the series, but those claims remain unsubstantiated.

Whatever happened, it certainly seems as though Mitchell did not have a good experience with the reality series and would have instead gone home after being voted off rather than stick around and participate any further.

Perhaps as the show rounds into its finale and brings Season 12 to an end, whatever agreement Mitchell may have signed will expire, and her whole story will be told.

Until then, fans have nothing to go off of other than her abrupt exit from the series and a couple of cryptic Instagram Stories.

