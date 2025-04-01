Survivor 48 Spoilers: Who Wins? New Leak Reveals the 3 Finalists Have One Thing In Common

Survivor 48 marches along, and with 13 contestants left, the thirst for winner spoilers has become fervent among fans.

The hit reality series is in the middle of its 48 season, following yet another batch of survivors living in the wild, completing challenges, and fighting for the $1 million prize.

Thus far this Survivor season, five players have been sent home, including tech worker Stephanie Berger, finance manager Kevin Leung, and music executive Thomas Krottinger.

Who Will Win Survivor Season 48?

CBS

With only a handful of weeks left in Survivor 48, fans seem to think they may know the spoiler-filled details of who will walk away as this season's eventual winner.

So far this season, five competitors have been sent home, and most of the favorites coming into the new season are still a part of its island-based activities.

No winner has yet been announced, but that has not stopped the wheels of speculation from spinning among the Survivor fan base, as the theory-weaving typical of the series has kicked into high gear.

For those skeptical of these fan theories, Survivor fans have previously predicted the winner correctly, like they did last season with eventual winner Rachel Lamont.

See below for all the most popular Survivor 48 winner theories:

The 15-Second Theory Strikes Yet Again

One of the most popular prevailing Survivor winner predictors is something known as the '15-Second Theory.'

Survivor fan Tabstis on Reddit was the first to point out this particular trend, posting that they had noticed that in the new era of the hit reality show (post-2021), every winner appeared in the last 15 seconds of that season's initial preview video.

Four players, Joe Hunter, Shauhin Davari, Stephanie Berger, and Eva Erikson, fell into the requisite 15-second window in Survivor 48's preview, all pegged from the start as potential candidates to win it all.

That list has been widdled down even further over the last few weeks, as 38-year-old tech product lead Stephanie Berger was sent home in the show's very first episode.

That leaves just Joe, Shahin, and Eva as potential candidates to cash in the 15-second theory for the sixth season in a row.

Of those three, Joe has been a particularly popular winner choice among fans. The Season 48 contestant has been given significant screen time and has already had a second in-series storyline set up, which usually means he will go deep in the competition.

Girl Power in the Finals

One thing that could disprove this popular Joe winning-it-all theory is the rumors of an all-female final three in Survivor 48.

According to known Survivor leaker LifetimeRobot, the cast will eventually be cut down to three of its female competitors this season. Who those three ladies are remains to be seen, but there have been whispers that this is where Survivor 48 is heading.

Some have speculated that 31-year-old software engineer Kamilla Karthigesu will be one of them (with some even pegging her as the eventual winner).

Thus far in the season, Kamilla has shown she is more than willing to play the game of the island, getting into cahoots with the right people and showing off her valuable skills in various challenges to this point.

This Kamilla theory mainly stems from her prominence in the season thus far, with the show's producers putting a focus on her over and over again, making sure her take on just about every piece of drama is given to the audience.

Other female contestants thrown around as potential finalists (and maybe even winners) have been Mary, Sai, and Chrissy.